Creative Salon Loves… BBH’s First Rebrand Since 1982

“When the world zigs, zag.” More than 40 years on, that mantra still drives BBH. Paired with its iconic black sheep, a symbol of creative independence and non-conformity, it’s what has kept the agency standing out from the advertising crowd.

That spirit hasn’t dimmed under Publicis Groupe. Long after founders John Bartle, Sir Nigel Bogle, and Sir John Hegarty left the building, BBH has unveiled a refreshed visual identity designed to honour its heritage while doubling down on its promise of creative excellence.

“The BBH brand hasn’t been touched since its inception in 1982, so we had a lot of pressure on us to get this right. We needed to modernise the brand, whilst still honouring our iconic heritage,” explains Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes.

The vision for the refresh has been led by Felipe Serradourada Guimarães and Adam Buckland while being supported across the agency and by typeface consultancy Studio DRAMA to reflect the belief that creativity and differences are the main drivers for commercial growth.