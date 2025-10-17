Paddy Power Come Out and Play

Paddy Power Sees Danny Dyer Return as Casino King

The work by BBH shows its online gaming offers, featuring new star-studded guests

By Creative Salon

17 October 2025

Paddy Power Games has today launched ‘Come Out and Play’, a star-studded campaign that would rival any of the Ocean’s franchise. Created by BBH, the ad shows the excitement, community and experience of online gaming, infused with Paddy Power’s unmistakable wit and trademark mischief.

Set in a dreamlike, casino-inspired scene (think the Queen Vic meets Las Vegas), the ad transforms Paddy Power’s full suite of online games into a world that’s bold, playful, and bursting with personality.

Steering the ship is the legend that is Danny Dyer acting as the ultimate casino guide. He leads a bizarre tour of madness, highlighting the unique mix of characters that populate the Paddy Power world, from ‘Cashed-Up Boomers’ to ‘Comeback Kings’, ‘Finance Bros’ and ‘Pilates Princesses’.

But no Paddy Power campaign is complete without a twist of pure, unadulterated mischief…

Alongside a welcome cameo from fan-favourite Peter Crouch, the ad introduces two utterly unexpected icons to the Paddy Power roster. Gemma Collins (The GC), delivering one of her iconic one-liners from Celebrity Big Brother and the UK’s no1 investigator herself, Coleen Rooney, offering a perfectly delivered, trademark ellipsis takedown.

Only in the final seconds is the true setting revealed: this wild, unpredictable universe exists entirely on your phone via Paddy Power Games. Or in this film’s case, Danny Dyer’s corner bathtub. 

Leah Spears, Head of Brand Strategy and Games at Paddy Power, said: "This campaign is a celebration of all our customers and their love of Gaming. At Paddy Power, we have always been loud and proud, and this really does propel you into an unparalleled world of casino chaos where everyone can be themselves. The magical combination of BBH, Mindseye and Andrew Gaynord has once again created more than an ad - it's pure entertainment for the nation. I heard it's inspired the latest film in the Ocean's franchise!"

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD BBH added: “Paddy Power wouldn’t be Paddy Power without a heady mix of sharp wit, the nations favourite celebs and a banging track, and this work has it all in spades. A campaign that is a proper proud celebration of all the gamers out there.”  

Coleen Rooney: “I was so happy when Paddy Power asked me to team up with them again alongside three incredible people in Danny, Peter and Gemma, and when they told me the premise of the advert, I was 100% in!  The ad’s got that classic Paddy Power mix of humour, style, and of course mischief, and it just shows gaming in a fun, light-hearted way that people can enjoy with their friends without taking it too seriously.”

The campaign launches on Saturday 18th October and will run across TV, VOD and social channels. 

Credits:

Campaign title: Come out and play

Paddy Power 

Head of Brand: Leah Spears

Senior Brand Manager Games: Cait McWeeney

Brand Manager Games: Hannah Scott

Campaign Planner: Sally Dixon

Senior Media Manager: Amanda Weir

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve 

Executive creative director: Felipe Serrardourada Guimaraes

Creative Director: Luke Till

Creative team: Ed Ryder and Joe Craig 

Planner: Darius Pasalar 

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon
Senior Account director: Louis Haskell 

Account manager: Georgia Hanscott

Account manager: Katie Headley 

Agency film producer: Alex Coughlin

Agency assistant film producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Production company: Mindseye 

Director: Andrew Gaynord 

DOP: João Padua

EP: Charlie Phillips

Producer: Hera King

Production Manager: Stuart Butterworth

Production Assistants:  Maria Pereira, Hayley Norton, Art Evans, Emily Lucienne & Lettice Yardley

1st Ad:  Dan Precious

Production Designer: Tom Gander

Costume Designer: Lucy Hagan

Editor: Adam Buckmaster @ Shift

Post-production company: ELMNTL

Post-production producer: Belle McLeary

2D lead: Martin Waller

Grade: Selected Works

Colourist: Sam Gilling 

Sound Studio: Runamok

Sound Engineer: Jon Clarke

Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa & Hywel Evans

Music company: BSM

Photographer: Nick Eagle

Talent agency: The Bourne Consultancy 

Media agency: WPP

