Paddy Power Sees Danny Dyer Return as Casino King

Only in the final seconds is the true setting revealed: this wild, unpredictable universe exists entirely on your phone via Paddy Power Games. Or in this film’s case, Danny Dyer’s corner bathtub.

Leah Spears, Head of Brand Strategy and Games at Paddy Power, said: "This campaign is a celebration of all our customers and their love of Gaming. At Paddy Power, we have always been loud and proud, and this really does propel you into an unparalleled world of casino chaos where everyone can be themselves. The magical combination of BBH, Mindseye and Andrew Gaynord has once again created more than an ad - it's pure entertainment for the nation. I heard it's inspired the latest film in the Ocean's franchise!"

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD BBH added: “ Paddy Power wouldn’t be Paddy Power without a heady mix of sharp wit, the nations favourite celebs and a banging track, and this work has it all in spades. A campaign that is a proper proud celebration of all the gamers out there.”

Coleen Rooney: “I was so happy when Paddy Power asked me to team up with them again alongside three incredible people in Danny, Peter and Gemma, and when they told me the premise of the advert, I was 100% in! The ad’s got that classic Paddy Power mix of humour, style, and of course mischief, and it just shows gaming in a fun, light-hearted way that people can enjoy with their friends without taking it too seriously.”

The campaign launches on Saturday 18th October and will run across TV, VOD and social channels.

Credits:

Campaign title: Come out and play

Paddy Power

Head of Brand: Leah Spears

Senior Brand Manager Games: Cait McWeeney

Brand Manager Games: Hannah Scott

Campaign Planner: Sally Dixon

Senior Media Manager: Amanda Weir



Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Felipe Serrardourada Guimaraes

Creative Director: Luke Till

Creative team: Ed Ryder and Joe Craig

Planner: Darius Pasalar

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Senior Account director: Louis Haskell

Account manager: Georgia Hanscott

Account manager: Katie Headley

Agency film producer: Alex Coughlin

Agency assistant film producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Production company: Mindseye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

DOP: João Padua

EP: Charlie Phillips

Producer: Hera King

Production Manager: Stuart Butterworth

Production Assistants: Maria Pereira, Hayley Norton, Art Evans, Emily Lucienne & Lettice Yardley

1st Ad: Dan Precious

Production Designer: Tom Gander

Costume Designer: Lucy Hagan

Editor: Adam Buckmaster @ Shift

Post-production company: ELMNTL

Post-production producer: Belle McLeary

2D lead: Martin Waller



Grade: Selected Works

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Sound Studio: Runamok

Sound Engineer: Jon Clarke

Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa & Hywel Evans

Music company: BSM

Photographer: Nick Eagle



Talent agency: The Bourne Consultancy



Media agency: WPP