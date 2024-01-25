Beyond The Nudge: creativity meets Behavioural science

CS: You could argue that most creatives delight in exploring multiples avenues and endless opportunities. Are your creatives embracing this process where behavioural science meets creativity?

Dan Bennett: When using behavioural science, we can be much sharper defining the problem. And tighter the brief, obviously, the better the solution. We know that creatives are possibility seekers and that's the magic of the brain. Behavioural science tells us that we have the conscious and the unconscious brains - the System 1 and System 2. (System 1 operates automatically and quickly, with little or no effort and no sense of voluntary control. System 2 is associated with the subjective experience of choice). Within that unconscious brain, psychologists have identified over 150 different principles and levers that when pulled can change behaviour. Our instincts only really cover about ten of those. So what's nice is that we're giving more springboards to the creative process.

This intersection is also a testament of egoless leadership. It's not easy to put two different types of departments together where everybody thinks they know best. But when budgets and deadlines are tight, what behavioural science does is it gives us some tools and frameworks about how the mind really works, rather than how we think it does work. And that leads to impactful creative work.

Jules Chalkley: For me the definition of creativity is that when you come into contact with it, it leaves the audience changed. That is kind of true of music and art and film, but it should definitely be true of commercial creativity.

A creative is always trying to create something that changes the audience somehow, yeah. When you add the science of behaviour to that you're just given more useful levers to make that change happen in the audience. Let's use the Mayor of London's campaign example again. We know that young men are aware of acts of misogyny, they know what it looks like. And they know when it's in front of them, they just don't know how to stop it. So creatively we could have come up with all sorts of interesting slogans. But fundamentally you've got to arm men with something that they can use to solve the act. And that actually is something that behavioural science provides, rather than the creative brain because I think the creative brain wouldn't get to the exact deep lever. I don't want to call behavioural science a bolt on to our creative department, because that sort of undermines it. It's a really interesting new relationship that we're building into our creative process. Our creative department is loaded with real variety of a cognitive skill sets - a very unique and impactful offering.

CS: How will the CMOs and their brands benefit? Would they need to brief you differently as an agency? Will this offering attract a different type of client to the agency?

Dan Bennett: We know marketers wouldn't know how to go from their business objective to their behavioural objective, and they are not trained to ask behavioural scientists questions about how to reach their objective. But that is the point of Ogilvy UK having this approach where creativity and behavioural science sits together and we help define the problems that our clients have. I remember working on a project for Kimberly Clark to reduce the stigma around adult diapers. In that instance, if you called the condition manageable bladder weakness rather than bladder weakness, then people realise that they could do something about it. It's one word, but when we get to work together and find the right lever to pull, then we start to have winners even in the categories that doesn't really usually win. With huge disruptions coming from AI, the overload on our CMOs and marketing leaders is only looking like it will increase over coming years, and so it’s critical we understand how our brains work, how behaviours work. It is about how best to unpack our messy world and how marketing can thrive in it with creativity at its heart.

Jules Chalkley: So the guys had a really interesting brief around site safety in a manufacturing plant, about people losing their digits in machinery. You could have gone around putting up loads of posters saying fingers will fall off if you don't watch it. But the creative answer was actually to make some work gloves with the outline of the bones in your hands. So you knew that you're putting something very fragile on into these machines. Creatively that's a really clever and a very effective solution. That is the hope that we build behavioural science into broader narrative of what we do as an agency - be more effective and impactful and be much more unexpected and creative.

For clients the advantage is clear- there is a huge business advantage.