Bodyform reveals the hidden weight of heavy periods

OOH placements show the oversized drop wedged between buildings in a busy cityscape signifying how heavy periods wedge themselves into everyday life. Meta and TikTok ads drive awareness of Bodyform’s superior solution for heavy flows and build intrigue around the collective volume of blood lost by women+ each year.

For those travelling, periods add an extra layer of stress: 44% worry about staining clothes, and 36% feel anxious about not having products to hand. To help ease this pressure, Bodyform is donating 20,000 Ultimate pads to Liverpool St station, ensuring free period protection for travelers and commuters. This forms part of its ongoing commitment to the Period Equity Alliance, through which Bodyform provides 1.2 million pads annually to people and places in the UK that need them most.

Despite affecting millions, taboos persist. Only 16% of women+ feel able to talk openly with their manager about their symptoms - nearly the same as those who’d confide in a stranger (10%). Even at home, a quarter (25%) still don’t feel comfortable discussing it with family.

Luciana de Azevedo Lara, Global Brand Communications Manager at Essity, says, “For years, we’ve challenged the stigmas and shattered the taboos surrounding women’s menstrual cycles. This campaign marks a powerful new chapter—shining a light on the physical and emotional weight carried by women who experience heavy periods. We are very proud to amplify this message through Rebecca: a mother, an athlete whose personal journey resonates deeply with the cause. Her voice reminds us that no matter how heavy the burden is, we are not alone. It’s time for a world that better understands our bodies, because it’s never just a drop.”

AMV BBDO joint Chief Creative Officer Nadja Lossgott says, “We’re told it’s just a bit of blood. A drop. But for those who experience heavy flows, it’s a constant negotiation with life - wearing long coats or dark clothes to hide leaks, carrying entire packs of pads just to feel prepared. It’s stress, vigilance, and compromise woven into everyday existence. And yet, heavy periods remain dismissed, minimised, misunderstood. With this campaign, we’re making the invisible visible, because it’s never just a drop. It’s time the world caught up with the reality our bodies already know.”

Earnies Creative Director, Lucy Baker, says “We’re proud to help bring Bodyform’s purpose to life through to life through work grounded in real-world insight and lived experience. This campaign goes beyond launching a product - it builds cultural relevance by sparking a much-needed conversation about the reality of heavy periods and the strength it takes to live with them every day. By harnessing the powerful ‘Never Just a Drop’ creative platform, we set out to create an earned activation that’s difficult to ignore; one that makes the invisible visible and ensures women+ feel seen, supported and understood.”

Rebecca Roberts, the World’s Strongest Woman, says, “Periods should not be a silent struggle. As a professional athlete, I know first-hand how tough heavy periods can be — from managing training and competition to simply getting through everyday life. Heavy flows affect what women+ wear, how they move, work, travel and socialise. Bodyform’s Ultimate pads are strong enough to match the reality I, and many other women+, face. I’m proud to be part of opening the conversation so no one feels they have to carry this weight alone.”

Bodyform Ultimate was developed to offer reliable protection for those who face the stress, planning and anxiety of managing challenging flows. Whether doubling up on products, mapping routes around toilet access, or carrying a change of clothes “just in case,” heavy periods cause real disruption. With the new product, Bodyform offers what many have long needed - a product that understands the physical and emotional toll of heavy flows, and a brand that truly sees them.

Bodyform’s research also found:

· 75% are less likely to leave the house during a heavy period

· 48% find socialising stressful; 22% avoid going out altogether

· 37% need to change their products every one to two hours

· 36% have bled through clothes or bedding

· 52% experience severe cramps, 47% suffer back pain, and 23% double over in pain

· 51% constantly check pads, 33% plan outfits to avoid leaks, and 23% worry about productivity

· 45% say heavy periods leave them mentally drained and 44% feel stressed