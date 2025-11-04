AMV's New Guard: Big Ideas, Bold Future

“It's based on such a solid truth about how people feel about buying tech. It's funny. It's really well written. It's relevant, and it's made that whole business change, which is what we're here to do,” says Arden, who has watched the campaign evolve from afar and is now working on it. That creative confidence has been fuelled by Currys’ brand and marketing director, Dan Rubel, whose vision has helped the brand embrace humour and humanity in a way few tech retailers do.

A new team for a new era

AMV Group is a recent development, too, with Rees launching creator-led social agency Native and formalising their established B2B offering into AMV Works.

Rees describes the broader talent within AMV Group as the “best kept secret” and has been collaborating with leaders across disciplines to drive integration and create a shared culture. His focus has been on ensuring everyone in the business understands the expertise that exists across teams and how those capabilities can come together more cohesively for clients.

Meanwhile, Native@AMV has also come into its own and is being led by recent hire, the former JOE Media CEO and UNILAD founding team member Sam Regan Asante. He and Matt Henry, AMV’s head of innovation, have created the creator-led offer that now works with many of the agency’s clients, such as Currys, Essity, Mars, and VOXI.

Rees points to that pitch, and subsequent account win, as an example that clients are starting to see that creative agencies can produce popular social-led campaigns, revealing that it was won against several independent specialist social shops and showcased another string to AMV's bow.

Room for organic growth

Alongside the Currys contract for Native, Monies reveals that this year the agency has won four new bits of business, while the pitching pipeline remains “non-stop” with the end of last year proving to be “a really fruitful period” for wins. The welcome addition of Arden to the fold will only strengthen their hand, she believes, after coming second in the recent Asda pitch.

Organic growth has been a major focus for the agency, which has begun work on a brief for Starbucks, won last year, and it is about to launch the first work with Philips.

“We’ve turned down more pitches than we’ve taken on,” continues Monies. “There are opportunities that are conflicts or aren’t right for us.”

The team reveals that through their recent interactions with clients in pitches, they are being asked “some interesting questions,” but they are also seeing “massive uncertainty in every single category” as the industry experiences the AI revolution.

The team is working closely with BBDO leaders around the world, taking part in Community Councils led by BBDO’s Global CEO, Nancy Reyes, to share best practices, improve ways of working, and ultimately create more effective big ideas for clients across the network.

“We are also increasingly working within integrated teams with OMG and other Omnicom agencies – learning each other’s language is proving hugely beneficial for our client work,” says Monies.

Strategic direction

The strategy team is under new management, but Arden says that she’s not currently building a new team because the one she has inherited is proving to be a good one.

“It’s nice when you can build your own team, but unfortunately, they are all really brilliant,” she laughs.

She adds that she is “obsessed” by AI but is wary that the more it features within the strategy process, the greater the risk of moving away from real people, something she aims to avoid. Arden credits the agency’s former chief customer officer, David Edwards, with the introduction of ‘Home Truths’, which sees strategists once every quarter sit on the sofas and in the kitchens of people across the country to learn what’s on their minds.