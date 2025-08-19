Currys Doubles Down on AI to Build the Tech Retailer of the Future

AI Driven by Curiosity, And Not Hype

As a retailer selling the latest in household tech, Currys is equally committed to pushing technological boundaries within its own walls. Head of creative services Stuart McDonald explains why the business began experimenting with Adobe Firefly last year.

For most companies, there’s a self-imposed pressure to at least explore what AI can do, says McDonald. For Currys, however, the question was less about if, and more about how generative AI could enhance creativity while saving valuable time.

“It was exploring the possibilities to start with. There was a real surge to make sure we were using AI technology to improve quality and efficiencies,” he adds, revealing that this began more than 18 months ago.

The search for the right AI tool was underway when, last summer, a brief landed to create a campaign promoting a new range of AI-powered laptops ahead of the back-to-school season. Ben Hickman, senior digital and creative design Manager at Currys, says the project became the perfect catalyst to test what was possible.

With a crowded field of emerging AI startups all making bold claims, choosing which tool to whitelist was “unnerving,” admit Hickman and McDonald. Adobe Firefly stood out because it offered a level of confidence — its AI had been trained using licensed stock imagery, giving the team greater trust that their creative output wouldn’t stumble over copyright issues.

From there the team went through a self-teaching process on how to operate the software through Adobe webinars and guidance. But ultimately, it was by first-hand experimentation – the old phrase ‘test and fail’ that was the best education for the creative team which tends to rely on stock imagery when creating work.

“Working on a live brief really threw us in at the deep end. We had to get it to work because we didn’t have time to do it twice,” admits Hickman. “We got there through trial and error, to just get it to do different things, and you then start to pick up tips and tricks. I'm sure you're only learning a fraction of what it's capable of doing.”

And that creative testing period wasn’t focused on meeting any imposed commercial strategy. The internal designers and agencies team was given free rein to explore how it would improve their creativity and productivity to determine the benefits through adoption. They found it saved time on ideation and money on going to agencies for photography and production.

That loose period of adoption also helped with the embracing of the technology, confirms McDonald. And because of the scale of the education process being introduced across the company, there is also a dedicated internal team that is putting processes in place around AI to ensure its safe adoption by Currys. That AI task force/AI XCO, a cross-company executive committee and working group that brings together experts from legal, tech, and other teams. It is being led by Andy Gamble, Currys chief information and transformation officer, with members working with different parts of the business to better understand how they use it.

“It's a very rigid structure within the business. We've got our own AI Xco . Anytime anybody's using any software, it has to go through that team. So until Adobe came in, with all the assurances that came with Adobe, we were in the background learning some of the tools, but not as part as an official process. So until we had that assurance from Adobe Note, there was a year of trying to find out what works, but also asking, ‘What can we trust?’”

The final posters were selected following various iterations of prompts and graphics being fed into Firefly for training purposes. It needed images and information about the new laptop range, with the team following a string of positive results, encouraged by what it was producing.

Hickman says that the implementation of Gen AI has seen the team benefit through the generation of high-quality ideas at a rapid pace.

“It moves that early part of the creative process on so quickly, which then gives us more time to really explore several ideas. Then we've got options to go with that we think work. It also allows us to provide a lot more variation and options for our various stakeholders and suppliers who want different things from us.”

A Expanding Agency Relationship

While the internal team has begun producing work using Firefly, it has been business as usual in terms of Currys and AMV BBDO – with the pair recently winning Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising award with ‘Sigh of Relief’.