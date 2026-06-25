Cannes 2026: Creative Commerce; Creative Strategy, Luxury, Brand Experience; Innovation And More

Here's a summary of some of Wednesday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:

'Made to Share' for Cadbury by VCCP - Creative Strategy, Silver Lion

Cadbury’s 'Made to Share' campaign, created by VCCP, builds on the brand’s long-running belief in generosity by turning the Dairy Milk bar into a playful social gesture.

The limited-edition packs divide the chocolate into witty, situation-specific portions, helping people recognise the friends, family or colleagues who deserve a little extra thanks. By using the product itself as the medium, the campaign makes sharing feel personal, funny and unmistakably Cadbury.