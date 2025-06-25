Powering the New Media Engine

Creative Salon: You joined Total Media in 2012 and became CEO in 2020. How has the agency evolved during that time?

Celine Saturnino: I first joined Mediaplus (then Total Media) as head of digital, having worked much of my career to that point in the digital specialist agency i-level before leading both global and UK clients at what was MPG, now Havas. I was drawn to the opportunity to make a significant impact, unlike at a larger agency, where roles are more defined and limited in scope. At Total, I had the chance to shape the digital team and bring in new approaches to upskilling, structuring, and the way we ran our teams. As the business grew, I took on more responsibility, moving from digital to offline, and then transitioned into a commercial-focused role. Eventually, I pitched the idea of a role that blended a focus on people and culture with a sharper lens on commerciality. The leadership supported it, and this evolved into the role of MD, where I took on broader responsibilities. Following the MediaPlus acquisition, I became CEO of MediaPlus London.

CS: Tell us how your role has changed since the Serviceplan acquisition?

Celine Saturnino: The main changes have been structural and the ability to drive the overall vision. Now, more teams report directly to me, including strategic and client teams. With a unified structure, I ensure alignment across departments, giving me more influence. The acquisition broadened our international scope. We’re part of a bigger independent network, integrating with MediaPlus globally, opening new opportunities locally and internationally as we introduce our strategic offerings into new markets. The UK also plays a significant role in the ongoing development of the Mediaplus global service proposition, which is really exciting.

CS: How does your offering and independent thinking differ from competitors?

Celine Saturnino: There are two key things that set us apart. First, we’ve always focused on behavioural insights and positioning. We’ve invested in skill sets and technology that give us a superior strategic view of clients’ businesses, which sees us winning pitches and building strong relationships. Secondly, we have a strong independent, international offer which is unrivalled. The acquisition also allows us to tap into services offered across our global proposition, including management consultancy and AI where we have a centre of excellence in San Francisco. We now offer a larger range of services, from martech consultancy to AI, delivered in an integrated way.

CS: How are market shifts and economic headwinds shaping your conversations with clients?

Celine Saturnino: In a world where media ‘channels’ are converging as data and technology advance but where audience behaviour becomes more and more nuanced; our focus is delivering in-depth audience understanding and how to reach them in a way that cuts through the noise. We couple this with highly developed measurement frameworks to ensure we measure what matters. We see this as fundamental to commercial success in a world where we are bombarded with media metrics, many of which have no meaningful connection to business metrics.

Our business diagnostics team hear directly from clients on their key business challenges and often this will open conversations about their requirements across all marketing services, not just in media. This can also extend beyond media and marketing with clients coming to us for advice in their corporate people strategy; their approach to DE&I; how to roll out AI and so on. They want to know how we operate generally to take ideas back to their own operative models.

CS: Are these DE&I conversations driven by geopolitical pressures or your advocacy?

Celine Saturnino: The DE&I conversations between us and our brands are often driven by clients either requiring support in their own business or through an expectation of the partners they work with and the culture they represent. Over the last couple of years, we are seeing the request for transparency in approach to DE&I come up more and more in pitches as clients value working with agencies that reflect their own cultural ethos. As we develop our relationships with clients, this can extend into us sharing our policies, clients speaking at our events focused on diversity and us attending events and sharing knowledge together.

CS: How are clients engaging with you on AI?

Celine Saturnino: Globally, MediaPlus has its own AI tool and specialist group. I’m excited by the chance to learn globally and scale fast. Locally, we formed an AI Task Force to drive innovation and support team efficiency. We audited skills and comfort with AI, then rolled out training and tool enablement. For clients, we run AI workshops on adoption and psychological safety. These help clients assess readiness, barriers, and knowledge. Many clients jump to "What tools can we use?" but we push for foundational skills and mindset first before tools.

Also, AI supports our agency delivery across all areas including research and the ability to mine data to media delivery as well as the way we operate. By touching every part of our business it is integrated in the way we understand how consumer behaviour is evolving e.g. in the use of AI platforms for search from a media point of view but also understanding behaviours in AI – people’s individual perspectives and what motivates their engagement with AI as part of their role.

CS: Can you point to a campaign where behavioural science truly shaped the outcome?

Celine Saturnino: Our work with Hiscox stands out. They wanted to target segments with tailored messaging. We researched 25 behavioral biases and found their audience underestimates the risk of being underinsured. Instead of many small campaigns, we created one message around underinsurance risk for different types. We partnered with Uncommon, their creative agency, to bring it alive. The campaign won awards for creative innovation and collaboration, which I love. It continues to generate buzz. People feel passionate about it—a clear sign of success.

CS: The Serviceplan acquisition is recent. How do you keep Total Media’s entrepreneurial spirit?

Celine Saturnino: MediaPlus is a great fit. Their ethos values entrepreneurship and independence, matching Total’s culture. It has been an easy transition because our core values align with a strong focus on independent thinking and innovation. As an independent there is a lot more focus on individuals and the value they drive and significant opportunity to be responsible for solution development without the complex structures of approval that often exist elsewhere. Maintaining these structures is fundamental to the success of our business in retaining and developing the talent that come to us to have the latitude to make a difference and where you have the ability to influence across the whole business.

CS: You said you wanted to make your mark when joining MediaPlus. Is there a moment you felt you’d done that?

Celine Saturnino: No single moment, but joining the board was a big internal milestone. I was the first woman on the board and about to go on maternity leave then. This, for me, was a significant positive reflection of the culture I had joined. Since that time, I have been mentoring and advocating for female leadership, promoting and retaining female talent. More work remains. This year, I reluctantly joined a male allyship and gender equity panel, which became one of our most positively received internal events. I felt proud because it resonated widely and showed real impact.