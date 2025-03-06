The Rebrand Celebrations Are Over: What's Next For Mediaplus UK

Personalised bars of Tony's Chocolonely and a German beer and pretzel party. That is how executives and staff welcomed in the new brand for what is now known as Mediaplus UK.

The chocolate packaging included the new corporate identity alongside the statement 'part of the family'. It was handed out on the day of the launch while the party included a live band and mixologists making cocktails, lots of German beers and a pretzel van.

The moment had been well prepared for after almost a year since Total Media and its behavioural consultancy, Behave, signed a deal to be acquired by long-time joint venture partner Mediaplus. Since then, it has taken its time to rebrand, signifying the global vision of its new owners.

And it was able to take a period to ready itself as before the deal, Total Media had spent the previous eight years working alongside Mediaplus on joint client accounts such as BMW, De’Longhi, and E.ON. That gave the pair a long time to suss out whether something more formal could work out.

“We have very complementary skill sets and requirements where we were a solid and strong UK agency, expanding internationally but with no significant capability outside of the UK,” explains group UK chief executive Tom Laranjo . “I think culturally, we're very similar entities as well. We're both very ambitious and driven to have scale, but we retain a strong entrepreneurial flare, and I think that continues because we're now the largest independent global agency group. The combination of those two things is really important to the culture.”