How Mother's Claude campaign won the Super Bowl

One of the biggest talking points in the run‑up to this year’s Super Bowl wasn’t on the field – nor was it Bad Bunny. Among the billions spent on advertising during the game it was one campaign in particular that tapped into a growing anxiety for audiences and businesses alike: the looming arrival of advertising within ChatGPT and what that might mean.

And within days of its release, the campaign - for Chat GPT rival Claude, by Mother - is already winning accolades. This week it scooped the Super Clio for Creative Excellence in Super Bowl Advertising.

The Claude ad, ‘A Time and a Place’, did what challenger brands do best - it poked at its rival by asking the simple question: ‘Does advertising belong everywhere?”