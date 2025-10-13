uber exec

High Profile Celebs Lose Items In Mother's Latest For Uber

Kylie Minogue and Lando Morris leave behind their belongings in the back of cars for a film showcasing Uber's Exec Vehicle offering

By Creative Salon

13 October 2025

Uber has teamed up with Kylie Minogue and Lando Norris to showcase the elevated experience offered by Uber Exec – the platform's premium ride service.

Created by Mother, Lost & Found transforms the city into a treasure map where lucky Londoners can discover and keep genuine celebrity memorabilia accidentally left behind in Uber Exec vehicles.

By featuring authentic celebrity items that everyday Londoners can discover and own, the campaign reinforces that premium experiences shouldn't be exclusive to the famous.

The campaign launched with global pop icon Kylie Minogue, who misplaced her iconic Tension Tour gloves during an Uber Exec ride. Now, Lando Norris joins the hunt, appealing to Londoners to help locate one of his racing helmets.

Maya Gallego Spiers, UK Marketing Director at Uber, said: "Uber Exec is for anyone who wants to elevate their journey, whether it's a special occasion or just because. By partnering with Kylie and Lando, we're showing that the same premium service celebrities choose is accessible to all Londoners."

As an added incentive, Uber is offering 25% off all Uber Exec rides in London throughout the campaign period.

Credits

Client - Uber 

Ceili Hubbard - Head of Marketing, UK Mobility

Anna Drake - Marketing Lead 

Ben Paterson - Marketing Associate 

Will Mintram - Operations Manger 

Maciej Sienkiewicz  - Social Media Content Creator

Creative agency - Mother 

Production - Mother

Photographer - Marloes Harmaans 

Driver - Terry Man

Driver - Senar Mehmed

Talent Agency - Attachment

Business Director - Jodie Nicholson

Director, Social & Creators - Gary Clarke

Director of Partnerships & Ventures - Tania Hung

Senior Account Manager - Flo Roberts

Account Manager - Tina Pande

Senior Account Executive - Isabella Grönevik

Studio - Big Sky Studios 

Activation Company - Realise

Creative & Client Manager - Valentina Ring

Head of Marketing - Nimisha Mehta

Head of Live - Tom Dobbs

Activation Photographer - Leora Bermeister

