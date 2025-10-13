High Profile Celebs Lose Items In Mother's Latest For Uber

The campaign launched with global pop icon Kylie Minogue, who misplaced her iconic Tension Tour gloves during an Uber Exec ride. Now, Lando Norris joins the hunt, appealing to Londoners to help locate one of his racing helmets.

Maya Gallego Spiers, UK Marketing Director at Uber, said: "Uber Exec is for anyone who wants to elevate their journey, whether it's a special occasion or just because. By partnering with Kylie and Lando, we're showing that the same premium service celebrities choose is accessible to all Londoners."

As an added incentive, Uber is offering 25% off all Uber Exec rides in London throughout the campaign period.

