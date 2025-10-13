High Profile Celebs Lose Items In Mother's Latest For Uber
Kylie Minogue and Lando Morris leave behind their belongings in the back of cars for a film showcasing Uber's Exec Vehicle offering
13 October 2025
Uber has teamed up with Kylie Minogue and Lando Norris to showcase the elevated experience offered by Uber Exec – the platform's premium ride service.
Created by Mother, Lost & Found transforms the city into a treasure map where lucky Londoners can discover and keep genuine celebrity memorabilia accidentally left behind in Uber Exec vehicles.
By featuring authentic celebrity items that everyday Londoners can discover and own, the campaign reinforces that premium experiences shouldn't be exclusive to the famous.
1/2
2/2
The campaign launched with global pop icon Kylie Minogue, who misplaced her iconic Tension Tour gloves during an Uber Exec ride. Now, Lando Norris joins the hunt, appealing to Londoners to help locate one of his racing helmets.
Maya Gallego Spiers, UK Marketing Director at Uber, said: "Uber Exec is for anyone who wants to elevate their journey, whether it's a special occasion or just because. By partnering with Kylie and Lando, we're showing that the same premium service celebrities choose is accessible to all Londoners."
As an added incentive, Uber is offering 25% off all Uber Exec rides in London throughout the campaign period.
Credits
Client - Uber
Ceili Hubbard - Head of Marketing, UK Mobility
Anna Drake - Marketing Lead
Ben Paterson - Marketing Associate
Will Mintram - Operations Manger
Maciej Sienkiewicz - Social Media Content Creator
Creative agency - Mother
Production - Mother
Photographer - Marloes Harmaans
Driver - Terry Man
Driver - Senar Mehmed
Talent Agency - Attachment
Business Director - Jodie Nicholson
Director, Social & Creators - Gary Clarke
Director of Partnerships & Ventures - Tania Hung
Senior Account Manager - Flo Roberts
Account Manager - Tina Pande
Senior Account Executive - Isabella Grönevik
Studio - Big Sky Studios
Activation Company - Realise
Creative & Client Manager - Valentina Ring
Head of Marketing - Nimisha Mehta
Head of Live - Tom Dobbs
Activation Photographer - Leora Bermeister