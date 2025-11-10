KFC Morphs Into Hawkins Fried Chicken In Stranger Things Collab
Created by Mother, the work marks the final and fifth season of the show.
10 November 2025
With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things releasing on Netflix on the 27th November in the UK, KFC is tapping into one of the hotly anticipated final season, with a limited-time collaboration to drive genuine cultural relevance beyond traditional sponsorship.
Created by Mother, the campaign celebrates the show's themes of determination and community, whilst tapping into the KFC 'BELIEVE' brand and ultimate chicken obsession to create a cultural moment that resonates with fans of Stranger Things and KFC in the UK. The hero film reimagines KFC as Hawkins Fried Chicken (HFC) and follows a ragtag team of employees on a high-octane mission through the rifts-ravaged town, dodging supernatural chaos, military blockades, and crumbling streets, all to deliver Finger-Lickin' Good chicken when the community needs it most.
The Stranger Things Burger features a Zinger Fillet, sweet and spicy secret sauce, crunchy slaw and topped off with a distinctive rift-red bun, while Stranger Wings delivers KFC's famous Hot Wings with the same proprietary sauce - turning the partnership into a tangible in-restaurant experience.
The collaboration demonstrates KFC's approach to brand building through cultural participation rather than interruption, leveraging the anticipated viewership of the final season to create a partnership that adds value for both properties. Extending beyond the advertising and product innovation, the partnership will come to life through digital and real-life activations that invite fans into the world of Hawkins Fried Chicken. True to the spirit of Stranger Things, there's always more than meets the eye.
Kate Tipper, Marketing Director at KFC UKI said: “The Hawkins KFC may be Upside Down, but that doesn't stop Hawkins Fried Chicken getting chicken to its residents. KFC and Stranger Things fans know that when you have an obsession, you’ll stop at nothing for it. It’s this obsessive nature that makes this collaboration a perfect match, placing KFC authentically at the heart of the Stranger Things world.”
Tomas Coleman & Derek Man Lui at Mother said: "The best brand collaborations identify genuine thematic overlap, not just audience demographics. The Stranger Things kids' unwavering belief in protecting Hawkins mirrors BELIEVE perfectly. We've created a partnership that pulls fans into Hawkins while reinforcing KFC's brand truth - demonstrating how entertainment partnerships can drive meaningful brand work, not just awareness."
Jordan Peters, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships at Netflix EMEA, said: "The creation of Hawkins Fried Chicken shows how Netflix Brand Partnerships can build worlds, not just campaigns, authentically placing KFC within the world of Stranger Things and exciting fans in the build-up to season 5. Together with KFC we used authentic 80s technology to create a story that comes to life online, socially and in real life, inviting fans to be a part of this cultural milestone."