KFC Morphs Into Hawkins Fried Chicken In Stranger Things Collab

Kate Tipper, Marketing Director at KFC UKI said: “The Hawkins KFC may be Upside Down, but that doesn't stop Hawkins Fried Chicken getting chicken to its residents. KFC and Stranger Things fans know that when you have an obsession, you’ll stop at nothing for it. It’s this obsessive nature that makes this collaboration a perfect match, placing KFC authentically at the heart of the Stranger Things world.”

Tomas Coleman & Derek Man Lui at Mother said: "The best brand collaborations identify genuine thematic overlap, not just audience demographics. The Stranger Things kids' unwavering belief in protecting Hawkins mirrors BELIEVE perfectly. We've created a partnership that pulls fans into Hawkins while reinforcing KFC's brand truth - demonstrating how entertainment partnerships can drive meaningful brand work, not just awareness."

Jordan Peters, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships at Netflix EMEA, said: "The creation of Hawkins Fried Chicken shows how Netflix Brand Partnerships can build worlds, not just campaigns, authentically placing KFC within the world of Stranger Things and exciting fans in the build-up to season 5. Together with KFC we used authentic 80s technology to create a story that comes to life online, socially and in real life, inviting fans to be a part of this cultural milestone."