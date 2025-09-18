M&S coat stairs

M&S Aims To Make The Everyday Iconic This Autumn

Mother is behind the retailer’s latest work which is made up of two installments

By Creative Salon

18 September 2025

Today, M&S launches its Autumn/ Winter campaign, encouraging customers to make the everyday iconic by offering up statement style moments, and celebrating the endless possibilities the new season brings. 

Created by Mother, the campaign, which lands in two instalments, kicks off with ‘She’s Back’; a film directed by Tanu Muino, which captures the ‘comeback’ of Autumn after the spontaneity of summer.  This is followed up by ‘Let’s Go Autumn’, launching on the 9th of October. 

"She’s Back" opens with a woman re-entering the rhythm of her daily life. Summer is over and with one swift kick, she sends her sun-soaked wardrobe to the back of the wardrobe. The film follows her as she gets ready for the day and heads out. She steps out of her apartment and onto the street like it’s a runway, confidently owning the pavement. Her final stop: the bus. She boards with a smirk, eyes forward, and as the doors close behind her, she says, “I'm back.” 

The film is set to the upbeat dancefloor classic ‘Perfect’ by Princess Superstar. 

Running across VOD, billboards, digital and social platforms, the campaign will reach an estimated 7.7 million people across all channels. The OOH presence will be seen across London, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Bristol and Birmingham, with London TFL escalator ribbons in Bond Street and Liverpool Street and fly posters in high impact locations. There will also be a full own-channel takeover across online and in stores, and further amplified through influencer partnerships.  

Ted Lovett at Mother Design, added: “Cooler days call for a reset. From September’s back-to-it energy to that first autumnal pumpkin spice latte, the season isn’t just one moment: it’s a series of possibilities. This campaign captures the energy of Autumn, showing how M&S style moves with you all season long.” 

The campaign was created by Mother and Mother Design, produced by RiffRaff Films with planning and buying by WPP Media’s Mindshare team. It will continue until the end of 2025.  

Credits

Brand: Marks & Spencer Clothing 

Creative: Mother and Mother Design  

Media: Mindshare / WPP Media  

Production Company: Riff Raff Films
Director: Tanu Muino
Executive Producer: Tracey Cooper

Producer: Maurizio Von Trapp

DOP: Nikita Kuzmenko

1STAD: Oleksii Smoliar

Production Designer: Helen Gadjilova

Choreographer: Denys Stulnikov

Production Manager: Harriet Staples

Production Assistant: Maddy Smith

Service Company: Laokoon Films

Service Producer: Gabor Sipos

Line Producer: Iván Eros

Production Manager: Adam Nazer

Production Manager Assistant: Kristof Kovacs

Production Co-ordinator: Juli Koncz

Transport Co-ordinator: Dominika Koszo

Production Assistant: Eszter Gajewszky

1st AD: Adam Kolos

Art Director: Tom Pataki

SFX: Ferenc Deak

Location Manager: Tamas Pejko

Gaffer: Attila Doczi

1st AC: Andras Szoke

Phantom Operator: Péter Kotschy

Sound: Tamás Devenyi

UK Casting: Lane Casting

Hungary Casting: Annamaria Schnetz

Edit: Cabin
Editor: Carlos Font Clos

Edit Producer: Clelland Allen

Grade: Company 3

Colourist: Joseph Bicknell

Producer (London): Harry Watts
Producer (NYC): Casy Koster

Post: Black Kite Studios

VFX Lead: George Brunt

Post Producer: Phil Brewster
VFX On-Set Supervisor: Tito Fernandes
Executive Producer: Tamara Mennell

Supervising Sound Designer: Ned Sisson

Mix: Ned Sisson

Sound Designers: Ned Sisson & Ed Downham

Audio Head of Production: Nat Curran

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.