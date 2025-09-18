M&S Aims To Make The Everyday Iconic This Autumn

Today, M&S launches its Autumn/ Winter campaign, encouraging customers to make the everyday iconic by offering up statement style moments, and celebrating the endless possibilities the new season brings.

Created by Mother, the campaign, which lands in two instalments, kicks off with ‘She’s Back’; a film directed by Tanu Muino, which captures the ‘comeback’ of Autumn after the spontaneity of summer. This is followed up by ‘Let’s Go Autumn’, launching on the 9th of October.

"She’s Back" opens with a woman re-entering the rhythm of her daily life. Summer is over and with one swift kick, she sends her sun-soaked wardrobe to the back of the wa r drobe. The film follows her as she gets ready for the day and heads out. She steps out of her apartment and onto the street like it’s a runway, confidently owning the pavement. Her final stop: the bus. She boards with a smirk, eyes forward, and as the doors close behind her, she says, “I'm back.”

The film is set to the upbeat dancefloor classic ‘Perfect’ by Princess Superstar.