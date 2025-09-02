Nationwide spotlights importance of scam prevention

‘A.N.Y. Bank’ has been Nationwide’s creative platform since 2023; previous iterations have focused on the mutual ownership structure, and how the brand is free to make decisions in the best interests of members, not shareholders. With Dominic West as CEO of rival parody A.N.Y. Bank, the series has helped to highlight Nationwide’s point of difference versus the big banks. Since the launch, Nationwide has gone from 4th to 1st place for spontaneous advertising awareness, and has moved into 1st place for a banking brand “I have heard good things about”.

Richard Warren, Marketing Director at Nationwide, commented: "Protecting our members from scams and fraudulent attempts is a very important example of how we put our customers first at Nationwide, and a fantastic proposition to highlight in our latest ad. The entire ANY Bank campaign has driven top of market salience for our brand, and record switching performance”.

Imogen Carter, Strategy Director at Mother, added: “Nationwide came to us with a clear growth-driving brief. As a new agency partner, it’s tempting to want to tear everything down and start again. But with a campaign and distinctive assets that were performing well, that wouldn’t have been the right answer for the brand or business. So, instead, we honed it to make it more relevant to culture and the audience, tapping into wider worries about scams and how Nationwide offers help.”

The campaign will run in cinema, on TV, BVOD and YouTube. Nationwide partners with a number of best-in-class agencies; the roster includes Mother for creative, Uncovered for social, The Romans for public relations and Wavemaker for media.

Credits

Brand: Nationwide

Client: Richard Warren, Marketing Director

Campaign: A.N.Y. Bank - Scam Checker

Creative: Mother

Director: Bryan Buckley

Production Company: Hungry Man

Edit House: Work Editorial

Post House: Rascal

Sound House: King Lear

Media: Wavemaker