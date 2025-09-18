'It's Not All Up To You': SumUp Celebrates Small Businesses

From regular customers, to suppliers, friends, family and neighbouring companies, it takes a community to build a small business. SumUp, the financial technology ecosystem, is placing a spotlight on these supporters with their new end of year brand campaign.

Created by Mother in Berlin, ‘It’s Not All Up To You’ celebrates business owners and communities together, positioning SumUp as the ultimate champion of businesses, offering support every step of the way. SumUp provides a complex financial ecosystem, offering card readers, point-of-sale systems, and advanced payment solutions and business tools for businesses of all sizes.



SumUp partnered with three diverse small business owners from Berlin — Marsano, VOLK, and ROHN.Berlin — to bring the campaign’s core message to life: that partnering with SumUp is the easiest way to lighten the everyday workload. By highlighting their authentic stories, the campaign showcases how SumUp’s extensive ecosystem of financial tools acts as a reliable helping hand of the unofficial team, empowering merchants to focus on what they do best. This collaboration not only reinforces the brand’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs but also creates a genuine connection that resonates with business owners everywhere.