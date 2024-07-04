How To Sell A Country? New Tourism Ads Are Redefining Destination Marketing

Striking an emotional chord is now a vital component for destination marketers to attempt so that they make their campaigns memorable to people when they begin to plan a trip away. But that involves creative thinking, which is not so easy when it comes to tourism for various reasons.

Jae Hopkins, marketing director of tour operator Explore Worldwide believes that the lack of creativity within such campaigns comes from having so many stakeholders to appease, meaning that risk-taking is a rare thing.

“It's government money and they have to make sure it's spent wisely and because of that they [tourism bodies] just roll out pretty much the same stuff over and over. It's just now getting to the point where the people who are making those decisions are the ones who have either been saying or hearing this stuff about emotions for the last decade,” added Hopkins.

Internal Politics at Play

Tourism marketing departments are notoriously underfunded when it comes to campaign production, working on low-budget campaigns that tend to skew towards images of the sea and sunny beaches, smiling locals and a few landmarks thrown in for good measure.

“Like most destinations, we should have had much more resources to get our message out there as also not just as an individual attraction. So, we have to be creative,” explains Anne-Signe Fagereng. “If you can imagine the value in kind of advertising value we've got on this, that's just the way we need to go to get the impact we want,” she adds.

And to prove internally that the creative approach would drive an increase in response from audiences, the team at Visit Sweden began to test through its always-on social media content initially.

“It's also about taking risks and trying to put yourself out there and see how it's perceived by the audience,” says Nilsson as he reveals the origins of the ‘Discover the Originals’ campaign that attempted to reclaim the names of IKEA’s furniture ranges which are “stolen” from real places across the country.