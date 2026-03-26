Creative Salon Loves... Dulux and Ogilvy's 'Life Is What You Paint It'

Some advertising characters are remembered, fewer still are loved. The Dulux dog manages to be both.

It has padded and panted its way through British living rooms for so long, and with such quiet assurance, that it feels less like a mascot than a piece of domestic folklore - passed from generation to generation. This is what makes this latest outing from Ogilvy so appealing: the ad does not try to reinvent an old favourite, only remind us why it worked in the first place.

Moreover Dulux has never really sold just paint. It has sold the promise that a room can change the mood of a home, and maybe even the mood of the person living in it. A fresh coat has always carried a bit of emotional charge is the Dulux schtick: part practical fix, part satisfying personal reset.

Ogilvy’s new work gets that. Rather than leaning too hard on heritage for heritage’s sake, it uses the Dulux dog to reconnect the brand with those small but significant life moments when people want their surroundings to say something new about who they are.