The Experience Economy Strikes Back

The answer for both Sandys and Pring is not that great advertising has become less important, but that the environment in which brands compete has fundamentally changed. The pair argue that the marketing battle has shifted and that brands are no longer competing only against competitors in their category. They are competing against every other choice people can make with their time.

" Today, the challenge for marketers isn’t just getting attention. It’s getting participation. How do you get proactively chosen when there are so many alternatives competing for people’s time? And now our competition isn’t just another beer, it’s whether someone goes to the pub at all, or chooses another activity entirely," says Sandys.

From reach to participation

For Sandys, the biggest change is that engagement now comes before scale. “If you compare that to how we work now, mass reach is almost the afterthought. Now the engagement we build with consumers comes first, and the broader reach follows from that. In many ways, the model has completely flipped.”

For drinks brands, experience has always mattered because consumption itself is tied to moments, places and social rituals. A pub, a festival, a sporting event or a celebration is not just an environment in which a brand appears. It is where people actively make choices.

That distinction matters.

“I learned early on that experiences are a critical way of recruiting people,” says Sandys. “If someone walks into a bar and asks for a lager, there might be 20 lagers they’d happily accept. The bartender says, ‘We’ve got this one, is that okay?’ and usually the answer is 'yes'.

“Choosing Guinness is much more active. You’re choosing to be different. So we’ve always needed to create immersive experiences that make choosing Guinness feel like the right thing to do.”

That movement from passive exposure to active participation is reflected across marketing, says Pring, who believes brands are increasingly moving beyond a purely social-first mindset.

“We are seeing a shift from ‘social-first’ to ‘experience-first’ in the way brands are building connections with consumers,” he says.

For him, the fundamentals of brand building remain remarkably consistent, but it's the way brands create emotional connection that is changing. Pring is, of course, very well placed to know. Before joining the events and experiential agency Verve, he spent more than a decade at AMV BBDO where he rose to deputy chairman and chief operating officer, overseeing major global brands including Guinness.

“A lot of the received wisdom around brand building still holds true. Emotion drives memory, memory influences decision-making, and most decisions are emotional rather than rational. But emotional connection doesn’t only come through a TV ad or a beautiful piece of content. Participation can create very intense emotional connections too.

"That’s why live experiences are having such a moment. They create powerful emotional connections that drive loyalty, attention and engagement all at once."