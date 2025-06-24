Cannes Lions: The Wins, the Wisdom, the Wow

A while back I made a quiet promise that I would only get involved in the creative community's annual pilgrimage to Cannes when I’d been part of work that genuinely goes beyond award-winning, and celebrates solutions that are good for planet and people, as well as profit; when I could be part of conversations on environmental and social sustainability that share lessons, scars and successes that might help others. In a world where no one has it all worked out but we have to be brave and try, I've come back cautiously optimistic that it was worth it.

Here are my highlights:

Hosting our first Diageo “Taste of the Future” event where we shared our view on sustainable socialising over the next ten+ years and a selection of our work in progress breakthrough innovations, including: Everpour circular spirits dispense system, Johnnie Walker Blue Ultra light bottle that is rethinking luxury as lightweight, and award-winning "What's your Cocktail?" AI-powered personalisation platform (unlocking choice across alc and non alcohol options), complete with fab audience participation!

Having some proper conversations about the role of Marketing in leading for 'good' growth that achieves positive impact for people, planet and profit. The Triple Win is a real thing, not just a pipe dream! One of the panels is captured in this podcast.