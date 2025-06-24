Cannes Lions: The Wins, the Wisdom, the Wow
Guinness category marketing director reflects on her debut Cannes Lions - the unexpected warmth and generosity, the power of connection, and a fresh take on creativity
A while back I made a quiet promise that I would only get involved in the creative community's annual pilgrimage to Cannes when I’d been part of work that genuinely goes beyond award-winning, and celebrates solutions that are good for planet and people, as well as profit; when I could be part of conversations on environmental and social sustainability that share lessons, scars and successes that might help others. In a world where no one has it all worked out but we have to be brave and try, I've come back cautiously optimistic that it was worth it.
Here are my highlights:
Hosting our first Diageo “Taste of the Future” event where we shared our view on sustainable socialising over the next ten+ years and a selection of our work in progress breakthrough innovations, including: Everpour circular spirits dispense system, Johnnie Walker Blue Ultra light bottle that is rethinking luxury as lightweight, and award-winning "What's your Cocktail?" AI-powered personalisation platform (unlocking choice across alc and non alcohol options), complete with fab audience participation!
Having some proper conversations about the role of Marketing in leading for 'good' growth that achieves positive impact for people, planet and profit. The Triple Win is a real thing, not just a pipe dream! One of the panels is captured in this podcast.
Being part of launching the United Nations Sustainable Marketing blueprint for CMOs. Wow - what a piece of work this is. The case studies will inspire marketers, the creative industry and innovation community alike on the superpowers they hold, that when pointed in the right direction can help us move forward on all things environmental and social sustainability. And much of the time, we are sitting on top of the answers, we just need take a different perspective.
Hearing Todd Kaplan talk super candidly about marketing that matters and how to be brave, challenging us to make work that consumers really do notice in real life …. versus what the industry celebrates on the French Riviera but no one back home has been moved-by or remembers (full disclosure - this has always been my hang up about the festival)
Hanging out with big thinkers, changemakers and bloody brilliant humans!
Doing a little uplifting Disco set at After Dark set @ Chez Vayner……. and seeing some of my all time favourite people on the dance floor.