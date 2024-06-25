Diageo Uses Apple Vision Pro To Bring Don Julio Tequila To Life
The alcohol brand and Trigger XR have created 'The Don Julio Tequila Experience' to showcase the Tequila's craftsmanship
25 June 2024
Officially live now on Apple Vision Pro, the Tequila Don Julio experience created in collaboration with Trigger XR, enables users over 21-years-of-age to travel virtually to the brand’s home in Mexico. Leveraging the latest in spatial computing, the experience brings to life the rich legacy, craft and culture that makes Don Julio one of the world’s most authentic Mexican tequilas, from the comfort of their own home.
This innovative step, in collaboration with Apple, allows Don Julio to showcase its brand home in Mexico in a way that transcends geographical barriers. Fans of the brand can immerse themselves in the heart of Don Julio in Jalisco, gaining a deeper understanding of its rich heritage and tequila craftsmanship.
Diageo, global leader in premium drinks, is one of the first beverage companies to launch on Apple Vision Pro, and Don Julio is among the first brands - and currently the only spirits brand - to leverage this immersive new storytelling platform.
The 'visionOS' application focuses on four key chapters in the Don Julio tequila production process:
Harvesting the agave - walk through the agave fields alongside the jimadores (agave farmers) harvesting the 100 per cent blue agave plants
Baking the piñas - take the piñas (the heart of the agave plant) and toast them in los hornos (ovens)
Distilling the liquid - view the distillation and fermentation processes where the toasted piñas continue along on their journey
Ageing the tequila - step inside the barrel room, the last stage for producing incredible aged tequila
Tequila Don Julio experience on Apple Vision Pro will continue to evolve to immerse people in cocktail culture, tastings and more.