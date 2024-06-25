Diageo Uses Apple Vision Pro To Bring Don Julio Tequila To Life

This innovative step, in collaboration with Apple, allows Don Julio to showcase its brand home in Mexico in a way that transcends geographical barriers. Fans of the brand can immerse themselves in the heart of Don Julio in Jalisco, gaining a deeper understanding of its rich heritage and tequila craftsmanship.

Diageo, global leader in premium drinks, is one of the first beverage companies to launch on Apple Vision Pro, and Don Julio is among the first brands - and currently the only spirits brand - to leverage this immersive new storytelling platform.

The 'visionOS' application focuses on four key chapters in the Don Julio tequila production process:

Harvesting the agave - walk through the agave fields alongside the jimadores (agave farmers) harvesting the 100 per cent blue agave plants

Baking the piñas - take the piñas (the heart of the agave plant) and toast them in los hornos (ovens)

Distilling the liquid - view the distillation and fermentation processes where the toasted piñas continue along on their journey

Ageing the tequila - step inside the barrel room, the last stage for producing incredible aged tequila

Tequila Don Julio experience on Apple Vision Pro will continue to evolve to immerse people in cocktail culture, tastings and more.