cmo spotlight
“Make people stop, make it matter”: Diageo's Patricia Borges on the new rules of marketing
She explains why great marketing elevates occasions, why she wants agencies to challenge her, and how Diageo is redefining celebration
29 September 2025
Patricia Borges talks about marketing with the conviction of someone who has always known exactly where she was heading. As a teenager in Brazil, she realised the power brands could have when a catchy jingle for a local soft drink became a cultural phenomenon. For her, it wasn’t just about selling a product - it was about influencing how people lived, what they sang, and even who they aspired to be. That clarity of purpose has defined a career spanning major corporations including Unilever, Mondelez, L’Oréal, and now Diageo.
Today, as global gin and rum director at Diageo, Borges leads some of the world’s most famous drinks brands - from Tanqueray and Gordon’s to Captain Morgan and Johnnie Walker - but she is adamant that Diageo is not just in the alcohol production business. “I work in the celebration business,” she says.
Her philosophy is simple: brands should never interrupt life; they should elevate it. Marketing, in her view, is anthropology at speed - a constant study of human behaviour coupled with the agility to act on it quickly.
That mindset has powered some landmark moments, including the delivery of Johnnie Walker’s first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix, a surprising campaign that combined cultural truth with commercial impact.
She has pushed Tanqueray into uncharted territory with “dream-based” experiences rooted in neuroscience. And she has overseen the growth of a credible no- and low-alcohol portfolio that reflects new patterns of moderation without sacrificing quality. Each of these projects embodies her central belief: consistency builds trust, but timeliness builds relevance.
Borges is also honest about the frustrations of working in large organisations. The advantage of scale can too easily become the drag of bureaucracy, she warns. The job of a modern marketer is to make creativity timeless - anchored in a brand’s core truth - while ensuring execution is timely and responsive to culture. Lose that balance and you lose momentum.
What shines through most, though, is her belief in creative bravery and the partners who share it. She values agencies willing to challenge her rather than play safe, and she prizes ideas that create memories over messages. For Borges, marketing’s highest calling isn’t to shout louder but to host better: to turn a drink into a moment, and a moment into a lasting connection.
The world of marketing, according to Patricia Borges
Creative Salon: When did you first decide you wanted to be a marketer — was it at school or later at university?
Patricia Borges: Very early. In Brazil, there was this catchy song for a fizzy soft drink called Guaraná Antartica, and it became a teenage hit. It struck me how marketing could shape what people sing, buy and even who they want to be - a positive influence on culture. From then on, I knew.
How did your family take the news?
They had other plans! I had to move city — to São Paulo — and be very intentional about where to study and how to start. I joined Unilever as a management trainee because it was the “school of marketing”. I spent 10 years there; it gave me the foundations.
And what do you enjoy most about the job?
Curiosity. A good marketer is genuinely curious about people — what they do, like and will do next. I’m obsessed with “what’s next”. I never want our brands to interrupt life; I want them to be part of people’s routines and conversations. That’s the joy.
What has your work taught you about human behaviour?
I’ve done local P&L roles and global ones. The surprise is how similar we are across geographies. We often talk about “the consumer in China” or “the consumer in the UK” as if they’re different species, but the common feelings and reactions are remarkably alike. That’s the power of global platforms.
You’ve worked at very big companies. What feels unique about Diageo?
I’m very FMCG at heart, so Diageo was a new muscle. My mindset is: what can I bring that’s new? Beauty at L’Oréal taught me brands are about lifestyle and self-expression. When people ask if I’m comfortable working in alcohol, I always say: I work in the celebration business — in socialisation. Our products happen to be liquids, but our brands host occasions and elevate them.
Let’s talk Tanqueray. What’s the brand ambition — and what’s behind 'Tanqueray Dreams'?
Tanqueray is a statement choice. It elevates moments — the glass, the serve, the quality. But on-trade is a tough space to innovate. We asked: what experience would be truly memorable? We realised the subconscious is under-explored, so we partnered with a neuroscientist and data/tech partners to read consumers’ brainwaves in a dream-like state, then translated that into a personalised flavour recipe. Our tastemakers — top bartenders — turned those into unique serves. People discovered preferences they wouldn’t have articulated. It helped them know themselves better — and created a beautiful, talkable experience.
How do you brief agencies for that level of ambition?
It’s collective — multiple partners. The brief is always: earn attention, build trust, deliver relevance. I tell agencies: make people stop; make it credible for the brand; make it matter to them. I dislike brands that talk about themselves. What can we do that makes your life — or your night — better?
And how do you measure success?
We have standard business KPIs: growth, share, brand health, but each campaign gets its own goals. 'Tanqueray Dreams' [by VML UK] was about deep engagement and perception shifts, not GRPs. I’m very data-driven. A stint shadowing our China team changed my career — real-time data guiding fast decisions. My teams now build quick measurement into everything so we can scale what works and stop what doesn’t.
What’s your strength as a global marketer?
I truly understand operations. Running a P&L teaches pragmatism. Global teams can drift from reality; I try to stay close to market needs and the levers that actually move the needle.
What frustrates you?
Speed. Big companies have advantages, but pace can suffer. Creativity must be timeless; execution must be timely. If you miss the moment, you blunt the impact.
How do you square that with long-term brand building?
Platforms should be consistent for years — Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker is a perfect example. But how you execute should evolve every six months if needed. Same truth, new expressions.
Non-alcoholic is growing fast. Opportunity or threat?
Opportunity. Positive drinking has long been part of Diageo’s strategy. We acquired Seedlip early and now offer credible 0.0 options across brands so people can “zebra-stripe” through an evening — alternating alcoholic and non-alcoholic serves. It’s about giving choice and doing it deliciously.
And for younger audiences moving away from alcohol?
The job is to make no and low alcohol serves as good as their alcoholic counterparts. That takes real product work — but when you get there, adoption follows.
With the launch of Muck Pit, Captain Morgan has a new ready-to-drink concept co-created with Gen Z slang in mind — sitting somewhere between rum and beer. What’s the idea?
With Muck Pit, we wanted to push the boundaries of rum for younger drinkers who often enter the category with rum and cola. The new brew sits at the intersection of rum and beer; it’s refreshing, convenient, and festival-friendly. The slightly “what is that?” name sparks curiosity — and trial.
Work you’ve loved recently — not your own?
I’m inspired by brands thinking like marketers but acting like creators — using social natively and bravely. We practise “external curiosity” as a team: each month we bring in work from elsewhere and ask what we can learn.
Career highlight?
Johnnie Walker’s first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix. In Brazil we celebrated Alaíde Costa, a foundational figure in bossa nova who was never properly recognised, and helped her perform the New York concert she was denied 60 years ago. It was bigger than the brand: culture, progress and justice. Creativity and effectiveness.
You’ve lived in São Paulo, New York, Rome and now Amsterdam. How’s that shift?
Big on weather, food, and pace! Amsterdam’s a lovely town and we’re embracing it as a family. I’m still learning to survive the cyclists.
Final one — AI? How have you been adopting that?
We use AI where it helps: efficiency, speed, adaptation, and consumer utility. For Seedlip, an AI concierge helps people plan at-home gatherings with serves and recipes tailored to the moment. If it helps consumers and the business, I’m in. If it’s AI for AI’s sake, I’m not.