“Make people stop, make it matter”: Diageo's Patricia Borges on the new rules of marketing

How did your family take the news?

They had other plans! I had to move city — to São Paulo — and be very intentional about where to study and how to start. I joined Unilever as a management trainee because it was the “school of marketing”. I spent 10 years there; it gave me the foundations.

And what do you enjoy most about the job?

Curiosity. A good marketer is genuinely curious about people — what they do, like and will do next. I’m obsessed with “what’s next”. I never want our brands to interrupt life; I want them to be part of people’s routines and conversations. That’s the joy.

What has your work taught you about human behaviour?

I’ve done local P&L roles and global ones. The surprise is how similar we are across geographies. We often talk about “the consumer in China” or “the consumer in the UK” as if they’re different species, but the common feelings and reactions are remarkably alike. That’s the power of global platforms.

You’ve worked at very big companies. What feels unique about Diageo?

I’m very FMCG at heart, so Diageo was a new muscle. My mindset is: what can I bring that’s new? Beauty at L’Oréal taught me brands are about lifestyle and self-expression. When people ask if I’m comfortable working in alcohol, I always say: I work in the celebration business — in socialisation. Our products happen to be liquids, but our brands host occasions and elevate them.

Let’s talk Tanqueray. What’s the brand ambition — and what’s behind 'Tanqueray Dreams'?

Tanqueray is a statement choice. It elevates moments — the glass, the serve, the quality. But on-trade is a tough space to innovate. We asked: what experience would be truly memorable? We realised the subconscious is under-explored, so we partnered with a neuroscientist and data/tech partners to read consumers’ brainwaves in a dream-like state, then translated that into a personalised flavour recipe. Our tastemakers — top bartenders — turned those into unique serves. People discovered preferences they wouldn’t have articulated. It helped them know themselves better — and created a beautiful, talkable experience.