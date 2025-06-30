Step Into The Blue World Of Bombay Sapphire's Natasha Curtin

What do you love most about being a marketer?

I love the challenge of working out how a brand can connect globally with different consumers, different culture, and different life stages. I think understanding quickly what your brand’s DNA is and what stays constant, and what needs to adapt to connect locally. I find that fascinating.

At Bacardi, I've worked on Bombay Sapphire and Grey Goose, and what we've got there are incredible brands that are built on huge heritage in history. And, I think if you're fortunate enough to work on one, it's about how you can carry them on and leave them in a better place.

Because Bacardi is a family-owned company it has meant we've always been allowed to act like owners and entrepreneurs. The company approach, combined with the brands that you get to touch and work on, has been exemplary and super exciting. It has always really been, for me in marketing, about telling and crafting stories that reflect what your brand wants to do and how they can connect with consumers in a meaningful way.

Can you talk about the most important thing that marketers working in the alcohol space should be aware of, in your view?

For any brand, you've got to activate in a way that is authentic to your brand, to your DNA with something that reflects what you do. I mean, consumers and brands need to show up responsibly, and that's a really important point within the alcohol space - how we target and speak to consumers in a way that reflects the regulations and is mindful and respectful of that.

And then, how we do activate has to be genuine. It has to bring value. It has to bring excitement, or else it will be lost. This is a super busy world of doom-scrolling and not enough hours in the day. It's so easy to do things that will just become white noise. We owe it as marketers to ourselves, to the brands, and to the consumers, to do something that is genuinely authentic and reflective about us. Also, quite rightly, consumers can see a mile off when it's not genuine.

What is your favourite piece of creativity ? (that you haven’t worked on)

I really liked the e.l.f beauty campaign which highlighted that there are more men called Richard on corporate boards than women.