Mars Pet Nutrition' Marketing Chief on Creativity, Cats (and dogs) and Cannes

What currently excites you most about the world of marketing?

What is difficult in marketing is that for whoever is not a brand builder in the organisation, it's hard to understand the art and the science of marketing, and so a lot of our senior leaders do not have marketing focus on a short term return and struggle to see that it is important at the same time to bring build brands for the long run and find the right way to talk to the organisation and demonstrate how important it is both to align them behind the metrics of brand building and short term results. It's a challenge, and sometimes it's taken for granted, so one of the first things that gets cut is marketing budgets, and people think nothing is going to happen when we cut marketing budgets, but that's not the case. And so that's one of the frustrations. But at the same time as a CMO, that's part of my job, to bring the organisation along, make them understand the importance of brand building and align everyone behind the same metrics. I take it as a challenge, and that's what I'm working on.

How do you encourage each of the brands to be creative?

We work with Omnicom - BBDO Worldwide, AMV in London, but also BBDO New York. We work with Almap in Brazil, and Colenso, so the BBDO network as well as with DDB in London. First we established a very bold mission for creativity. So last year, a couple of months after I joined in this role, I declared that I wanted us to become Creative Marketers of the Year at Cannes in 2026. By declaring this bold ambition, I was inviting our agencies to step up, but also for our marketers to step up as well. But this was not enough.

To realise this ambition, we put a full programme in place, including capability building, so that we could give our marketers the tools they need to excel in creativity. They did, for example, a partnership with the Cannes Lions Advisory to host a master class for on creativity that was incredibly inspiring. We have done seminars on writing great briefs evaluating creativity, so capability-building becomes very important. Then, as I talked before, inspiration. We do Walk the Work sessions where we share best-in-class work with brand builders, so that they know what’ great’ looks like. We also held our first Global Creative Council, where we invited our agencies all over the world to come up with creative ideas. Their answers around the business challenges across our many brands, and we ask them to think differently, to really think boldly. I'm so happy to say that they actually came to the table and surprised us with wonderful work,

One campaign now out there is the continuation of the ‘Hope Grows’ work for Sheba. Can you talk about how impactful this initiative has been, and why follow up with a documentary?

Sheba has been committed to coral reef restoration since 2021, when we started the Sheba ‘Hope Grows’ programme, part of one of the largest coral restoration programmes, promoted by Mars Sustainable Solutions. We thought this was a story worth telling when you understand what's behind coral restoration to the local community. The NGOs and the scientists who work every day to restore coral in a fight against time, to make this happen. We thought this was a story that was worth telling.

Part of what Sheba does is that we craft extraordinary experiences for cats and cat parents and this story was one of those experiences we thought we could include in our repertoire. So, we supported the development of this documentary, and we managed to connect it to a full ecosystem of content, including the documentary itself on Amazon Prime. But then we partnered with Aulii Cravalho, who is the voice of Moana, and who's one of the producers of this documentary, to create content on Sheba that we feature on our own Instagram, Tiktok pages, etc. These we amplify with a strong PR campaign that gave us a lot of earned reach. So far, we are very happy with this programme, not only because it has given us tremendous earned coverage, we have tracked 5 billion impressions, and we have been able to appear in places that we would normally not appear in like Marie Claire or Teen Vogue. There's no way Vogue would ever, you know, feature Sheba on any of their articles. But through this programme we have managed to do that, while at the same time shining a light on this very critical work and driving awareness that we are supporting this programme so other people can also support it too.

What do you hope it communicates about the Sheba brand?

I think it communicates that it is a brand willing to use its wide platform of reach to support that matters in the world. What is beautiful is that we have been committed to this for some time. So it's not a one time thing. We started in 2021, we have been committed to this journey, and we will continue to do so but we want to shine a light on something important, where we can use our platform to create impact.

When we think about these things, we're thinking about a full ecosystem of content and experiences that creates impact. And when we did the documentary premier in London, we created an immersive experience that brought people into the coral environment. When people came in, whether they were reporters or whether they were some of the partners or customers, they really felt immersed in it. It's something they're going to want to talk about and they're going to want to tell others about. This is what is the core of experiences.

And of course, the creator economy is growing in terms of its influence for brands. What has been your experience of working with them.

I have loved working with creators more and more lately. When they are properly aligned to the brand purpose and the brand vision, it works terrifically well. We worked our brand Pedigree which has been proposing adoption for many years with our ‘Feed The Good’ platform. We launched a campaign in Brazil called ‘Caramello’. It is one of the most beautiful pieces of work I have been involved in, because it invites people to think about the mutt type of dog in Brazil, the most common ones are caramelos, which are the ones you find the most on the streets, and invite people to consider them as breeds and the pride of Brazil, and to adopt. But the way we did this was by partnering with a huge content creator in Brazil, who has more than 50 million followers, and she has a caramelo herself, and wanted to register her dog in a dog show. She was rejected because her dog was not considered a breed, so she posted on social media that she was outraged that her dog was beautiful and asked how come she couldn't have this dog participate in a dog show? Then Pedigree came in to say, ‘Don't worry, we got you.’