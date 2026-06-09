The World Cup of Influencers

The concept of content that revolves around missing the game entirely creates a whole new debate around attention; in this case, the reactions to die-hard fans is just as valuable as watching the game.

While traditional broadcasters still own the live rights, creators are increasingly owning the reaction and the debate, according to Daniel Wood, SVP of sports and entertainment at WPP Media.

“ In the UK brands are no longer just thinking about how to plug into TV coverage – large audiences are now coming from visual podcasts like ‘The Rest Is Football’ [moving onto Netflix for the tournament], ‘The Overlap’, or creator collectives like the Sidemen, who will likely dominate Gen Z engagement on YouTube with on-the-ground content in the US,” he continues.

Fan creators documenting their experiences, he believes, is the scale of the long tail.

“Initiatives like TikTok’s World Cup Creator Correspondents programme , where selected creators are given behind-the-scenes access, show how platforms are actively positioning fans as part of the official broadcast ecosystem. In that sense, fans are increasingly becoming broadcasters in their own right.”

This extends to micro and nano influencers too, who will look to use the appeal of their own particular niches to connect with audiences.

“You might say that this World Cup will be one of the last remaining monocultures,” explains Jim Stump, group creative director at T&P. “The fact social media has broken linear broadcasting as the dominant sports viewing method – everything’s so much more fragmented than it’s ever been.”

Stump believes much of this content will surround travel and lifestyle “woven into football content” as creators travel between host cities across Mexico, Canada and the United States. More than ever, the concept of virality will be more evident with “the speed of editing, clipping culture, and better generative AI tools” meaning we’ll see memes go viral before half time and pass their peak by the final whistle.

Winning through culture, not football

Unilever-owed Rexona is a brand tapping into the creator economy to engage with its audience, which comes as no surprise given the company’s commitment to spending half of its investment into social and influencer .

It’s a brand that prides itself in fan experience, synonymous with its long-standing ‘Won’t Let You Down’ tagline.

“We’ll be working across the full spectrum – from nano creators through to ambassadors – on how they bring value,” explains Em Heath, global brand director at Rexona. “Our ambassadors, for example, help create local connection and emotion, and they also help drive awareness of ticketing opportunities and get people excited about the possibility of being at the World Cup.”

Alongside, from June 13 to 16, the brand is hosting ‘Rexona’s New York Sweat Club’ - a pop-up creator event that will include an LED pitch to play five-a-side, spaces for creators to make content, record podcasts, do interviews, lounge around, and even get their nails done.

From a global point of view, Rexona is inviting and hosting creators at such events, but is also tapping into local markets through creators’ own content: “We’ll also be briefing creators to produce content themselves. We don’t always need to meet them in person - there are many ways to work with them. Some relationships will be in person, others more remote.”

Speaking previously to Creative Salon , Heath noted the large scale required for creators at global sporting events. “When Coca-Cola went to the Olympics last year, they sent something like 10,000 creators, and honestly, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

And in the time since, the scale has grown: “Bigger than what we saw at the Olympics because this is the World Cup and it lasts nearly six weeks, with 104 matches and 48 teams,” she continues. “We need to match that scale. The Olympics is massive in its own right, with over 200 nations, but the Men’s World Cup is the largest sporting event in the world.”