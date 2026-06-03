Carlsberg's Lynsey Woods on Telling Stories Around the Pint

Creating a great Carlsberg campaign is getting tougher, admits global brand director Lynsey Woods, in an increasingly noisy and fragmented media landscape. That only makes storytelling more essential to building human connection.

As a beer brand, Carlsberg embraces its role in life’s emotional moments. “We know the role we play in people’s lives — the escape pint, the celebration pint, the divorce pint, the breakup pint, the makeup pint, the first‑date pint. We’re part of those moments,” Woods says.

That realisation sees the global marketing team of nearly 1,500 people focus on authenticity, and on reflecting the brand’s home country, Denmark’s, values of respect, balance, and moderation.

Sustained long‑term growth

Woods has spent nearly five years in the role, having first joined Carlsberg in 2014 after a brief spell at McCormick. After two years she was promoted to director of marketing for core beer in the UK, before spending a couple of years in Hong Kong as international premium brands director for Asia. She then took up her current position in Copenhagen post‑Covid, coinciding with net revenue growth for 19 out of the last 20 quarters — most recently ten per cent for Q1 this year.

She attributes that success to Carlsberg’s obsession with product quality — her own starting point in every role — ensuring the beer and the serve are consistently excellent, and believing no one returns for a bad pint.

“We all like to believe that everybody’s thinking about our brands all day long. But consumers only glance at us for a split second as they walk past the supermarket shelf, or when they scroll past us during an online shop. There’s only the odd moment when you’re on their mind. So I obsess much more about the beer. I obsess much more about the serve, because that’s the lived version of your brand.”

Beyond quality, she prioritises long‑term brand foundations over short‑term campaign spikes, ensuring global markets follow core brand codes.