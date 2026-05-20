Monzo is Turning Customers into Communities

Banking on success

Coyne began his career on the WPP Ogilvy Fellowship in 2010, a three-year rotational programme spanning account management, strategy and media, working across a range of global brands. The experience laid the foundation for nearly a decade in advertising, where he rose to global account director and later business director at McCann, before pivoting away from traditional agency work to co-create The Lion’s Share, a global initiative launched in partnership with the United Nations.

During this time, Coyne connected with Klarna and later joined to lead marketing, public affairs, and global brand expansion, helping reshape its reputation and launch into new markets. Drawn by its purpose to make money work for everyone and a long-standing personal connection to the brand, Monzo aligned itself with Coyne at a time when he sought out a mission that synced with his values.

Coyne says “It was just a brand I loved, and the chance to be the custodian of a brand was something I could not say no to.”

A new money conversation

Along with an admiration for the hot coral colour of the card, Coyne was inspired by the conversational and relatable tone of voice Monzo has and has the confidence to continue to carry that through into its marketing in 2026.

Grounded in research into customers’ apprehension about checking their savings, Coyne saw this as an opportunity to shine a light on how people really feel and talk on an honest level. He says “The financial services industry doesn't really talk about money, and if they do, it's glossified. It's all ‘better tomorrows’ whereas it's not a linear journey”. He shared that through Monzo’s research people would “rather deep clean their bathroom then check their savings”, which to Coyne was a chance to do something incredible and shine a light on how people feel.

The ‘Get Your Money Moving’ campaign by BBH leans heavily into behaviour change and communicates to customers to start being active with money, rather than let it sit in savings without moving. With language like “Idle money gathers dust. Busy money gathers momentum”, it awakes customers up with awareness of taking back control and being confident with controlling their finances.