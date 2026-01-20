Monzo Celebrates Saving Challenge With 1p Football Shirt

To celebrate the return of Monzo’s Saving Challenge in 2026, the CCFC sponsor is looking to inspire fans to kickstart long lasting saving habits in January by showing the difference a single penny can make each day. The Monzo Saving Challenge encourages people to start saving one penny at a time and what better way to show the power of pennies than by allowing fans to purchase their favourite team’s away shirt for just 1p.

Turning up in a culturally relevant, authentic way for football fans and local residents, BBH and Monzo created two 1p shops on 17th January ahead of the match with Leicester City. In these pop up stores, fans could buy the official CCFC away shirt for just 1p making it easier for fans to get their hands on the new Coventry City away kit.

Why 1p? Because pennies add up. Monzo is inspiring people to kickstart long lasting saving habits at the beginning of the year by showing just how much impact a single penny can have - and how easy it is to turn small daily savings into something meaningful over the long term. With the Monzo Saving Challenge, people can automatically put aside just 1p more each day, which can grow into £667.95 by the end of the year, without lifting a finger.

Today, 1p gets you a football shirt. Over the next year, it can build your savings pot. It’s the perfect 1-nil headstart for fans. Small changes means big results.

How it worked:

Monzo users headed to one of the pop-up 1p shops, situated in Broadgate Square and the CBS Arena Fanzone, on 17th January 2026.

They paid 1p with their Monzo card and walked away with a new away shirt.