monzo 1p

Monzo Celebrates Saving Challenge With 1p Football Shirt

The bank joins forces with Coventry County Football Club to celebrate its saving challenge

By Creative Salon

20 January 2026

To celebrate the return of Monzo’s Saving Challenge in 2026, the CCFC sponsor is looking to inspire fans to kickstart long lasting saving habits in January by showing the difference a single penny can make each day. The Monzo Saving Challenge encourages people to start saving one penny at a time and what better way to show the power of pennies than by allowing fans to purchase their favourite team’s away shirt for just 1p. 

Turning up in a culturally relevant, authentic way for football fans and local residents, BBH and Monzo created two 1p shops on 17th January ahead of the match with Leicester City. In these pop up stores, fans could buy the official CCFC away shirt for just 1p making it easier for fans to get their hands on the new Coventry City away kit.

Why 1p? Because pennies add up. Monzo is inspiring people to kickstart long lasting saving habits at the beginning of the year by showing just how much impact a single penny can have - and how easy it is to turn small daily savings into something meaningful over the long term. With the Monzo Saving Challenge, people can automatically put aside just 1p more each day, which can grow into £667.95 by the end of the year, without lifting a finger. 

Today, 1p gets you a football shirt. Over the next year, it can build your savings pot. It’s the perfect 1-nil headstart for fans. Small changes means big results.

How it worked:

Monzo users headed to one of the pop-up 1p shops, situated in Broadgate Square and the CBS Arena Fanzone, on 17th January 2026.

They paid 1p with their Monzo card and walked away with a new away shirt.

  • monzo shirt

Monzo is here to make money work for everyone – starting with Coventry City football fans who want to show their colours without breaking the bank.

AJ Coyne, VP Marketing & Growth at Monzo, said: “We know how much the kit means to Coventry fans, so we wanted to do something special to kick off the year. For one day only, we covered the cost so fans can get their hands on it for just 1p. But it wasn’t just a 1p shirt, it was a brilliant way to show people that simple habits and small steps to save today, like the Monzo Savings Challenge, can bring about bigger leaps in the future. It’s a way to show our support for the club and the community, and a reminder of what we stand for at Monzo: making money work for everyone.

Karen Martin, CEO of BBH added: “I can’t think of a better way to lift the mood in January than giving away football shirts to fans, and seeing so many Monzo customers queuing to claim their shirt and support their team. It was electric. ”

Credits

Campaign title: Monzo 1p Kit Shop

Advertising agency: BBH

ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Associate Creative Directors: Camilla Gurgel & Ieva Paulina

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Megan Cullen

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane

Account Director: Millie Dann

Account Manager: Scooter Gillespie

Head of Experience Production: Susan Liu

Print Producer: Anna-Marie Mennecier

Social Film Producer: Taylor Guedes

Experience Producer: Tash Allen

Studio Production Project Manager: Paul Floyd

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Artworker: Dave Walsh

Retoucher: Erica Coburn

Photographer: Seb Barros

Production Company: Common Image

Videographer: Caitlin Ricaud

Drone operator: Jason Woodcock

Droner operator assistant: Simon Dadge

Media agency: Starcom

Strategy Director: Sam Brodie

Planning Director: Hamish Colville

Planning Manager: Kyle Simpson

Business Director: Marjorie Davies

Client Partner: Chris McIntyre

Partnerships Director: David Myers

OOH Director: Callum Davidson-Dean

Data Director: Hamish Brown

Publishing and audio Manager: Migena Sadikaj

OOH Manager: Reece JenkinsonProduction company: KGA

Producer: Will Edwards

Founding Partner: Dan Keam George

Client Credits:

VP of Marketing: AJ Coyne

Brand, Content & Partnerships Senior Director: Charlotte Ford

Head of Brand Marketing: Chris Mucklow-Norell

Senior Brand Campaigns Manager: Francesca Slade

Brand Manager: Rore Okoh

Creative Director: Coral Garvey

Senior Brand Designer: Juan Bruto

Social Content Creator: Miracle Hurd

Social Media Manager: Nimisha Mistry

Consumer PR: Tom Clarke

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.