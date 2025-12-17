Monzo Launches Tube Takeover

Similarly, the OOH shows a different title in every execution, spotlighting a selection of different motivations within relatable every day moments. Whether it's "saving for a dream holiday, starting a business, finally moving out, or making someone’s Christmas extra special", the campaign aligns with real audience motivations and behaviours, anchored to the mindset and financial priorities of the season. Photographed by Sophie Green, the campaign is a deliberate stylistic choice to create a fresh contemporary look for a financial brand. Shot with high flash and saturated, graphic color, the executions feel modern and bold.

Chris Mucklow-Norell, Head of Brand Marketing at Monzo; “The Book of Money was written to deliver upon our mission; to make money work for everyone. It has already surpassed our expectations, and it’s the incredible reactions from customers that inspired us to develop this campaign. With bold, standout creative we want to show how universal, yet deeply individual, the journey to feeling confident with money really is.”

The creative features the coral-colored book in each execution, with the contextual title relating to the person reading it. The resulting photography, set design, and title work together to tell relatable narratives, encouraging audiences to reflect on their own reasons for reading a money book.

BBH’s ECD, Felipe Guimaraes commented: ‘If book nook was an immersive way to experience the book of money, the ooh is an iconic way to bring it to life. Simple and undeniably Monzo.’

Monzo's commitment to the book is rooted in research that found 88% of young people don’t feel confident in making the most of their money, often due to a lack of relevant early financial education. The book, which covers topics from budgeting to pensions, was designed to be a "first of its kind; a friendly, jargon-free guide" to help people feel more confident with their finances and is a Sunday Times bestseller.

The OOH campaign will be running for two weeks during December, including a TFL station platform takeover, digital escalator panels, tube car panels and DOOH across London. Media agency Starcom worked with Monzo and BBH to execute the high-impact takeover sites for maximum creative reach.

Credits:

Campaign title: Monzo Book of Money OOH Takeover

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Associate creative director: Charlie Pendarves

Creatives: Simran Sidhu and Katy David

Designer: Lucia Volpe

Planner/s: Megan Cullen, Alexi Hall

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane

Account director: Millie Dann

Account manager: Scooter Gillespie

Agency print producer: Lauren Daniels

Retouching Project Manager: Ella Clayton

Senior Creative Retoucher: Tristan Zumula

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Artworker: Nigel Pullum

Supply: Paul Floyd

Media planner: Kyle Simpson, Marjorie Davies

Media agency: Starcom

Production company: Twin Productions

Photographer: Sophie Green

Client Credits:

Brand: Monzo

Chief Marketing Officer: AJ Coyne

Brand, Content & Partnerships Senior Director: Charlotte Ford

Head of Brand Marketing: Chris Mucklow-Norell

Senior Brand Campaigns Manager: Tierney Cowap

Creative Director: Coral Garvey

Lead Brand Designer: Chris Van Niekerk