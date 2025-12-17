Monzo Launches Tube Takeover
The OOH work by BBH continues to spotlight its 'The Book of Money'
17 December 2025
Monzo is continuing its mission to make money work for everyone, taking its jargon-free personal finance guide and Sunday Times bestseller, The Book of Money, to the streets of London with a high-impact Out Of Home (OOH) campaign crafted by BBH.
The two-week festive burst is strategically timed to capture the gifting season audience, while also seeding themes of new year financial planning. The campaign features a full TFL station platform takeover at Oxford Circus and includes digital escalator panels and DOOH buys across the city.
The OOH directly translates the core strategy from BBH’s earlier successful 'Book Nook' Soho pop-up, an experiential space (which was also the winner of campaign’s best 2025 experientials list), which featured a completely personalised experience for visitors. Promoting one book 800 ways, visitors could generate a unique book cover tailored to their specific financial aspirations.
Similarly, the OOH shows a different title in every execution, spotlighting a selection of different motivations within relatable every day moments. Whether it's "saving for a dream holiday, starting a business, finally moving out, or making someone’s Christmas extra special", the campaign aligns with real audience motivations and behaviours, anchored to the mindset and financial priorities of the season. Photographed by Sophie Green, the campaign is a deliberate stylistic choice to create a fresh contemporary look for a financial brand. Shot with high flash and saturated, graphic color, the executions feel modern and bold.
Chris Mucklow-Norell, Head of Brand Marketing at Monzo; “The Book of Money was written to deliver upon our mission; to make money work for everyone. It has already surpassed our expectations, and it’s the incredible reactions from customers that inspired us to develop this campaign. With bold, standout creative we want to show how universal, yet deeply individual, the journey to feeling confident with money really is.”
The creative features the coral-colored book in each execution, with the contextual title relating to the person reading it. The resulting photography, set design, and title work together to tell relatable narratives, encouraging audiences to reflect on their own reasons for reading a money book.
BBH’s ECD, Felipe Guimaraes commented: ‘If book nook was an immersive way to experience the book of money, the ooh is an iconic way to bring it to life. Simple and undeniably Monzo.’
Monzo's commitment to the book is rooted in research that found 88% of young people don’t feel confident in making the most of their money, often due to a lack of relevant early financial education. The book, which covers topics from budgeting to pensions, was designed to be a "first of its kind; a friendly, jargon-free guide" to help people feel more confident with their finances and is a Sunday Times bestseller.
The OOH campaign will be running for two weeks during December, including a TFL station platform takeover, digital escalator panels, tube car panels and DOOH across London. Media agency Starcom worked with Monzo and BBH to execute the high-impact takeover sites for maximum creative reach.
Credits:
Campaign title: Monzo Book of Money OOH Takeover
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Associate creative director: Charlie Pendarves
Creatives: Simran Sidhu and Katy David
Designer: Lucia Volpe
Planner/s: Megan Cullen, Alexi Hall
Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon
Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane
Account director: Millie Dann
Account manager: Scooter Gillespie
Agency print producer: Lauren Daniels
Retouching Project Manager: Ella Clayton
Senior Creative Retoucher: Tristan Zumula
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Artworker: Nigel Pullum
Supply: Paul Floyd
Media planner: Kyle Simpson, Marjorie Davies
Media agency: Starcom
Production company: Twin Productions
Photographer: Sophie Green
Client Credits:
Brand: Monzo
Chief Marketing Officer: AJ Coyne
Brand, Content & Partnerships Senior Director: Charlotte Ford
Head of Brand Marketing: Chris Mucklow-Norell
Senior Brand Campaigns Manager: Tierney Cowap
Creative Director: Coral Garvey
Lead Brand Designer: Chris Van Niekerk