Monzo arrives in Ireland with A New Era of Banking

Directed by Daniel Liakh through Chaser and voiced by Derry Girls star and Traitors Ireland presenter Siobhán McSweeney, the work balances nostalgia with a sharp, contemporary tone. With no hidden fees and no jargon, Monzo is bringing clear and transparent banking to Ireland. It’s a tone that runs consistently across TV, OOH, radio and social, designed to be relatable whilst maintaining Monzo’s distinct tone of voice from the outset.

AJ, Vice President of Marketing and Growth said: “Launching in Ireland is a massive milestone. Our mission is to make money work for everyone and we’re so excited to now bring that to the Irish market. We wanted our arrival to feel genuinely local, rooted in the reality of how people here handle money every day. By tackling the actual frustrations Irish customers have faced with banking, this campaign reflects our desire to solve those pain points, while maintaining Monzo’s simple and straightforward tone of voice”.

To bring the idea of “waiting” into the real world and sparking conversation ahead of Monzo’s arrival, the campaign kicked off with a live activation at Smithfield Plaza in Dublin last week. One hundred people were invited to step onto a large Monzo card installation and remain there together as a countdown unfolded — those who stayed were rewarded with €400 Golden Tickets, deposited directly into newly opened Monzo accounts, unlocking early access to the bank ahead of its official arrival. The experience turned a simple human truth into something tangible and shareable, creating a moment of collective anticipation that mirrored the campaign’s central idea.

BBH CEO Karen Martin said: “We couldn’t be more excited to help bring Monzo to Ireland. By placing Monzo’s features into those familiar moments of waiting, Irish customers can see not only a different way to bank, but a very different relationship with banking. One that's of the here and now, for the actual lives people lead."

The campaign marks Monzo’s first major push in Ireland and signals a confident, distinctive entry into the market — one that favours personality, simplicity and a bit of well-observed humour.

CREDITS:

Campaign title: It’s about time

Brand: Monzo

Client name: Iona Haig, Nicole Christensen and AJ Coyne

Advertising agency: BBH Dublin

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative Director: Gary McCreadie

Associate creative director: Aubrey O’Connell and Charlie Pendarves

Designer: Phoebe Kenny

Account Management team: Ellen O’Donovan, Millie Dann, Amy Crowe, and Bobbie Gannon

Strategy Team: Darius Pasalar and Saskia Jones

Production team: Emma Ellis, Mulika Ojikutu-Harnett and Matt Kitto

Production company: Chaser

Director: Daniel Liakh

DOP: Piers McGrail

Producer: Peter Kilmartin/Glen Collins

Editor/s: Art Jones @ Work Editorial

Post-production company: Screen Scene

Post-production producer: Sinead Bagnall

Vfx supervisor: Allen Sillery

Flame compositor: Gavin Casey

3D: Hubert Montag & Mike McCarthy

Grade: Company 3

Colourist: Dominic Phipps

Sound studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound engineer: Dean Jones

Activation Production company: Verve

Media planner: Core

Media agency: Alenna Schneider, Karen Sweeney, and Gemma Gilmore