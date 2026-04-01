Tesco Unveils Giant Boiled Egg for a Protein Packed Easter

Tesco is cracking open a brand-new innovation in snacking, theGiant Boiled Egg. Designed for fitness fans, protein lovers and meal preppers, this first-to-market creation is set to shell shockcustomers.

Crafted to resemble a classic hard-boiled egg but at ten times the size, it’s exclusively available for Clubcard members.

The launch is off the back of insights taken from Tesco’s Clubcard Unpacked, which revealed that the Tesco Protein Egg Pot has been the UK’s favourite Meal Deal snack for two yearsrunning. With demand for convenient, protein-rich options continuing to rise, the innovation team at Tesco saw theopportunity to bring a fitness friendly twist to customers this April.