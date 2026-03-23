Tesco Celebrates The Connections That Matter The Most

Rather than spotlighting devices or tech features, the campaign champions the real connections that matter most - family, friends and communities - and the role Tesco Mobile plays in quietly keeping those connections strong.

At the heart of the campaign is a hero film made up of intimate, everyday moments showing the personal ‘networks’ that carry us through life. From "The Motherhood" to "Famalam," the film captures the threads of friendship and family. Each story demonstrates how staying connected helps people navigate the day-to-day - whether it’s checking in on someone, reminding a parent of what’s happening at school today, or simply sharing moments that bind us together.

Casting focused on real families and real relationships to bring an authentic sense of warmth and honesty to screen, allowing the campaign to feel lived-in, human and recognisable.