Tesco Celebrates The Connections That Matter The Most
The campaign by BBH captures the authentic moments shared between real relationships, showcasing how staying connected keeps people together
23 March 2026
Tesco Mobile and BBH London today unveil Your Second Most Important Network, a new integrated campaign rooted in a simple human truth: the most important networks in our lives will always be the people we talk to all of the time - everything else simply helps keep us connected to them.
Rather than spotlighting devices or tech features, the campaign champions the real connections that matter most - family, friends and communities - and the role Tesco Mobile plays in quietly keeping those connections strong.
At the heart of the campaign is a hero film made up of intimate, everyday moments showing the personal ‘networks’ that carry us through life. From "The Motherhood" to "Famalam," the film captures the threads of friendship and family. Each story demonstrates how staying connected helps people navigate the day-to-day - whether it’s checking in on someone, reminding a parent of what’s happening at school today, or simply sharing moments that bind us together.
Casting focused on real families and real relationships to bring an authentic sense of warmth and honesty to screen, allowing the campaign to feel lived-in, human and recognisable.
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Laura Joseph, Chief Customer Officer, Tesco Mobile, said: “Your most important network will always be the people you love, the ones you turn to, lean on and share everyday moments with. We’re confident enough to say we’re not trying to replace that; our role is simply to make sure nothing gets in the way of staying connected to them. ‘Your Second Most Important Network’ is a celebration of those human relationships and a reminder that while we take care of the technology, life’s most meaningful connections are the ones between each other.”
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD at BBH added: “Your second most important network is an incredibly simple, bold and insightful thought for a telco brand. Acknowledging you are not the most important one in the room is a move that only confident brands know how to make.”
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The creative idea comes to life across TV, VOD, cinema, out-of-home, press, radio, retail, CRM and social.
In outdoor and press, the work draws on a relatable behaviour - many people keep their “most important network” on their lock screens. BBH used this as a striking visual device in 6-sheets and static formats to deliver the message with clarity and simplicity.
The campaign runs for six weeks and is planned by EssenceMediaCom UK.
CREDITS
Client: Tesco Mobile
Brand: Tesco Mobile
Client names:
Chief Customer Officer - Laura Joseph
Marketing Director - Emma Herridge
Brand Campaigns Lead - Zea Westwick
Brand Campaign Managers - Carolina Molina and Jessica Ruan
Campaign title: Your Second Most Important Network
Advertising agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty
CEO: Karen Martin
Executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes
Deputy Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones
Creative director: Frances Leach
Creatives: Marc Rayson and Callum Prior
Business Lead: Tessa Brisbane
Account Director: Atalanta Purce
Account Manager: Ellise Logan
Agency Film Producer: Rebecca Ellis
Agency Assistant Film Producer: Ted MacDonnell
Agency print producer: Micah Waring
Planner/s: Phoebe Fielding and Tom Papaloizou
Senior Designer: Matthew Manlove
Designer: Lucia Volpe
Designer: Keiti Collin
Motion Designer: Lucy Russell-Bates
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Mac Artist: Nigel Pullum
Digital Designer: Tony Carrington
Digital Designer: Kaymi Lim-Cornell
Digital Producer: Anisha Anand
Freelance Retoucher: Rachel Thorlby
Creative Production Lead: Connor Farrow-Guy
Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Production Company: Magna Studios
Director: Novemba
DOP: David Foulkes
Executive Producer: Joel Spencer
Producer: Luke Goodrum
Production Manager: Kelly Brown
1st AD: Julian Richards
Production Designer: Alexandra Toomey
Editor: Stephen Dunne
Post-production company: Rascal Post
Post-production producer: Jenna Le Noury, Callum O’Brien, and Rose Crisp
VFX Supervisor: Holly Mclean
2D lead artist: Chris Tobin
2D artist: Mikaal Theander
3D lead artist: Conrad Moody
Motion Graphics Design: Dan Ruiz and Dan Booth
Colourist: James Bamford
CG Artist - Belinda Sandberg
Post Production assistant: Amy Peat
Sound studio: 750
Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell, Giselle Hall
Music company: Black Sheep Music
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans and Daniel Olaifa