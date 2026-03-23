your second most important network tesco bbh

Tesco Celebrates The Connections That Matter The Most

The campaign by BBH captures the authentic moments shared between real relationships, showcasing how staying connected keeps people together

By Creative Salon

23 March 2026

Tesco Mobile and BBH London today unveil Your Second Most Important Network, a new integrated campaign rooted in a simple human truth: the most important networks in our lives will always be the people we talk to all of the time - everything else simply helps keep us connected to them.

Rather than spotlighting devices or tech features, the campaign champions the real connections that matter most - family, friends and communities - and the role Tesco Mobile plays in quietly keeping those connections strong. 

 At the heart of the campaign is a hero film made up of intimate, everyday moments showing the personal ‘networks’ that carry us through life. From "The Motherhood" to "Famalam," the film captures the threads of friendship and family. Each story demonstrates how staying connected helps people navigate the day-to-day - whether it’s checking in on someone, reminding a parent of what’s happening at school today, or simply sharing moments that bind us together.

 Casting focused on real families and real relationships to bring an authentic sense of warmth and honesty to screen, allowing the campaign to feel lived-in, human and recognisable.

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Laura Joseph, Chief Customer Officer, Tesco Mobile, said: “Your most important network will always be the people you love, the ones you turn to, lean on and share everyday moments with. We’re confident enough to say we’re not trying to replace that; our role is simply to make sure nothing gets in the way of staying connected to them. ‘Your Second Most Important Network’ is a celebration of those human relationships and a reminder that while we take care of the technology, life’s most meaningful connections are the ones between each other.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD at BBH added: “Your second most important network is an incredibly simple, bold and insightful thought for a telco brand. Acknowledging you are not the most important one in the room is a move that only confident brands know how to make.”

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The creative idea comes to life across TV, VOD, cinema, out-of-home, press, radio, retail, CRM and social.

In outdoor and press, the work draws on a relatable behaviour - many people keep their “most important network” on their lock screens. BBH used this as a striking visual device in 6-sheets and static formats to deliver the message with clarity and simplicity.

The campaign runs for six weeks and is planned by EssenceMediaCom UK.

CREDITS

Client: Tesco Mobile

Brand: Tesco Mobile

Client names:

Chief Customer Officer - Laura Joseph

Marketing Director - Emma Herridge

Brand Campaigns Lead - Zea Westwick

Brand Campaign Managers - Carolina Molina and Jessica Ruan

Campaign title: Your Second Most Important Network

Advertising agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty

CEO: Karen Martin

Executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Deputy Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones

Creative director: Frances Leach

Creatives: Marc Rayson and Callum Prior

Business Lead: Tessa Brisbane

Account Director: Atalanta Purce

Account Manager: Ellise Logan

Agency Film Producer: Rebecca Ellis

Agency Assistant Film Producer: Ted MacDonnell

Agency print producer: Micah Waring

Planner/s: Phoebe Fielding and Tom Papaloizou

Senior Designer: Matthew Manlove

Designer: Lucia Volpe

Designer: Keiti Collin

Motion Designer: Lucy Russell-Bates

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Mac Artist: Nigel Pullum

Digital Designer: Tony Carrington

Digital Designer: Kaymi Lim-Cornell

Digital Producer: Anisha Anand

Freelance Retoucher: Rachel Thorlby

Creative Production Lead: Connor Farrow-Guy

Media agency: EssenceMediacom

Production Company: Magna Studios

Director: Novemba

DOP: David Foulkes

Executive Producer: Joel Spencer

Producer: Luke Goodrum

Production Manager: Kelly Brown

1st AD: Julian Richards

Production Designer: Alexandra Toomey

Editor: Stephen Dunne

Post-production company: Rascal Post

Post-production producer: Jenna Le Noury, Callum O’Brien, and Rose Crisp

VFX Supervisor: Holly Mclean

2D lead artist: Chris Tobin

2D artist: Mikaal Theander

3D lead artist: Conrad Moody

Motion Graphics Design: Dan Ruiz and Dan Booth

Colourist: James Bamford

CG Artist - Belinda Sandberg

Post Production assistant: Amy Peat

Sound studio: 750

Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell, Giselle Hall

Music company: Black Sheep Music

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans and Daniel Olaifa

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