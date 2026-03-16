tesco mothers day bbh

Tesco Brings Blooming Billboard to Kings Cross on Mother's Day

Created by BBH, the supermarket helped customers bring a special gift of flowers from a tulip billboard with the message 'Need Anything From Tesco?'

By Creative Salon

16 March 2026

Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Tesco is helping those travelling through London pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift for the mother figures in their lives. On Saturday 14 March,  a specially built 2.5m by 8m billboard will appear at Kings Cross Station featuring 5,000 vibrant tulips and the message “Need Anything From Tesco?”.. From 10am to 5pm, passersby will be able to pick up a bouquet of flowers directly from the installation to gift to their mum, with Tesco brand ambassadors on hand to help and wrap the flowers ready for the journey home.

The striking display celebrates one of Tesco’s key Mother’s Day offerings, Tesco Mother’s Day Tulips, available in stores for £5 with a Clubcard, giving customers a simple yet beautiful way to show appreciation. 

Created and developed by BBH, the activation follows the launch of Tesco’s new brand platform, which reimagines its iconic slogan “Every Little Helps.” By turning the familiar phrase “Need anything from Tesco?” into a nationwide invitation, the campaign brings the platform to life as an ongoing conversation with customers, colleagues and communities, highlighting how Tesco is there to help with the groceries people need, and those thoughtful little extras that make moments like Mother’s Day special.

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Credits

Campaign title: Mother’s Day

Client: Tesco

Client name: Becky Brock, Murray Bisschop, Alicia Southgate, and Heather Mussett

Advertising agency: BBH London

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Strategy team: Saskia Jones and Phoebe Fielding 

Account Management team: James Rice, Tori Meadows, Kya Boon-Cohen and Seth Guy-Knapp

ACDs: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina
Creative team: Matt Chong, and Simon Finn

Head of Experience Production: Susan Liu

Experience Producer: Tash Allen

Design team: Miriam Menendez and Keiti Collins

Design resource: Rachel Castillo

Artwork: Nigel Pullen

Studio: Jon Ralf and Toni Polain

Production: CreateLDN

Timelapse/ Photography: 

Content producer: Ted MacDonnell, Taylor Guedes

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