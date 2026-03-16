Tesco Brings Blooming Billboard to Kings Cross on Mother's Day
Created by BBH, the supermarket helped customers bring a special gift of flowers from a tulip billboard with the message 'Need Anything From Tesco?'
16 March 2026
Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Tesco is helping those travelling through London pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift for the mother figures in their lives. On Saturday 14 March, a specially built 2.5m by 8m billboard will appear at Kings Cross Station featuring 5,000 vibrant tulips and the message “Need Anything From Tesco?”.. From 10am to 5pm, passersby will be able to pick up a bouquet of flowers directly from the installation to gift to their mum, with Tesco brand ambassadors on hand to help and wrap the flowers ready for the journey home.
The striking display celebrates one of Tesco’s key Mother’s Day offerings, Tesco Mother’s Day Tulips, available in stores for £5 with a Clubcard, giving customers a simple yet beautiful way to show appreciation.
Created and developed by BBH, the activation follows the launch of Tesco’s new brand platform, which reimagines its iconic slogan “Every Little Helps.” By turning the familiar phrase “Need anything from Tesco?” into a nationwide invitation, the campaign brings the platform to life as an ongoing conversation with customers, colleagues and communities, highlighting how Tesco is there to help with the groceries people need, and those thoughtful little extras that make moments like Mother’s Day special.
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Credits
Campaign title: Mother’s Day
Client: Tesco
Client name: Becky Brock, Murray Bisschop, Alicia Southgate, and Heather Mussett
Advertising agency: BBH London
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Strategy team: Saskia Jones and Phoebe Fielding
Account Management team: James Rice, Tori Meadows, Kya Boon-Cohen and Seth Guy-Knapp
ACDs: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina
Creative team: Matt Chong, and Simon Finn
Head of Experience Production: Susan Liu
Experience Producer: Tash Allen
Design team: Miriam Menendez and Keiti Collins
Design resource: Rachel Castillo
Artwork: Nigel Pullen
Studio: Jon Ralf and Toni Polain
Production: CreateLDN
Timelapse/ Photography:
Content producer: Ted MacDonnell, Taylor Guedes