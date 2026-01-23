Audi's Quattro Season Addresses Freezing Temps

Rather than relying on traditional winter automotive imagery or overt performance claims, the campaign takes a more understated, premium approach. There are no cars powering through snowdrifts, no diagrams or demonstrations. Instead, Audi lets timing and context do the work, showing up precisely when conditions call for quattro.

The work runs across high-impact, weather-responsive DOOH locations in major UK cities, social and digital, ensuring the message feels live, relevant, and grounded in real-world conditions. When winter arrives, Audi is already there.

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK, added: “Audi quattro has always been about confidence in all conditions. This campaign captures that in a way that feels refined and intuitive, allowing us to lean into a moment that already belongs to the brand and expressing it in a way that feels timely, relevant, and unmistakably Audi.”

“This idea comes from listening to what Audi drivers are already talking about”, said Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH. “For them, the change in weather isn’t a warning - it’s a signal. Winter advertising usually turns the volume up. Our zag was turning it down. By responding to the weather itself rather than dramatising it, Audi feels present, assured, and completely in control, exactly what quattro stands for.”

The campaign’s simplicity reflects Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik in action: understated, assured, and engineered to respond to the moment.

Credits:

Campaign title: Audi quattro season

Client: Audi UK

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Creatives: Gemina Gil Flores and Jemma Burgess

CSO: Will Lion

Senior Strategist: Christina Shutti

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Business Lead: Philip Mattinson

Account Director: Georgia Rayner

Art Producer: Matt Kitto and Cyd Chadwick

Designers: Rebeka Fodor and James Bush

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

CGI Artist: Colin Cowling

Producer: Ish Schein

Artworker Jon Ralfs

Supply: Paul Floyd

Media agency: PHD

Media planner/s: Dominic Maddison, Hannah Loe, Jana Cornish

Client credits:

Head of Marketing - Tony Moore

Brand & Performance Marketing Manager - Kristy Venables

Brand Marketing Manager - Laura Brennan

Brand Communications Manager - Stephanie Sharp

Performance Marketing Manager - Ed Courtenay