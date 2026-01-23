Audi's Quattro Season Addresses Freezing Temps
The DOOH work by BBH spotlights its all-wheel drive technology as cold temperatures approach
23 January 2026
As temperatures fall and winter conditions take hold across the UK, Audi is marking the moment with a new contextual DOOH campaign that signals one thing with quiet certainty: it’s Audi quattro season, a reference to Audi’s all-wheel drive technology, engineered for confidence and control in challenging conditions
Created by BBH and planned by PHD, the campaign is built on a simple cultural truth: in winter, the UK weather becomes the headline. Conversation shifts, social feeds fill, and for Audi fans in particular, the drop in temperature represents a familiar moment - quattro season. Online, it’s already the language used to describe the time when confidence, control, and capability matter most.
Audi responds to that moment with a visual cue everyone instinctively understands: a thermometer falling towards zero. With programmatic, weather-triggered DOOH, as the temperature hits freezing, the message locks into place - #AudiQuattroSeason. No explanation is needed. The creative reflects how people are already talking, turning quattro from a technical feature into a cultural signal.
Rather than relying on traditional winter automotive imagery or overt performance claims, the campaign takes a more understated, premium approach. There are no cars powering through snowdrifts, no diagrams or demonstrations. Instead, Audi lets timing and context do the work, showing up precisely when conditions call for quattro.
The work runs across high-impact, weather-responsive DOOH locations in major UK cities, social and digital, ensuring the message feels live, relevant, and grounded in real-world conditions. When winter arrives, Audi is already there.
Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK, added: “Audi quattro has always been about confidence in all conditions. This campaign captures that in a way that feels refined and intuitive, allowing us to lean into a moment that already belongs to the brand and expressing it in a way that feels timely, relevant, and unmistakably Audi.”
“This idea comes from listening to what Audi drivers are already talking about”, said Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH. “For them, the change in weather isn’t a warning - it’s a signal. Winter advertising usually turns the volume up. Our zag was turning it down. By responding to the weather itself rather than dramatising it, Audi feels present, assured, and completely in control, exactly what quattro stands for.”
The campaign’s simplicity reflects Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik in action: understated, assured, and engineered to respond to the moment.
