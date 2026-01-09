Tesco Extra Value Plan 2026

For The Love Of It: Tesco Promotes Brands In Value Push

Created by BBH, the latest campaign for the supermarket spotlights iconic, household brands featured in its Everyday Low Prices scheme

By Creative Salon

09 January 2026

Tesco, alongside BBH London, is kicking off the new year with a campaign that doesn't just talk value, it tackles the universal, non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their favourite brands.

This campaign, ‘For the love of it’, takes a unique approach, spotlighting iconic, household brands like Weetabix, Fairy Original Liquid, Heinz Baked Beans and PG Tips teabags, integrating their famous slogans into the advert's narrative. 

The insight behind the campaign is simple: customers shouldn't have to compromise on the brands they love, especially when budgets are tight. 

The launch is timed to mark the January 2026 launch of Tesco's new Everyday Low Prices scheme that commits to keep prices consistently low on more than 3,000 products from some of the nation’s most-loved brands. This is in addition to Tesco’s existing Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines and over 10,000 Clubcard Prices, underlining Tesco’s commitment to delivering great value for shoppers. 

The film showcases moments of highly relatable tension, from a dramatic Marmite stand-off to a nostalgic Weetabix flashback. It proves that whether it has to be L’Oréal's ‘Because You’re Worth It’ or Weetabix’s ‘Have you had yours?’, you can be sure to get these much loved products at a low price at Tesco, week in, week out. 

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad said: “Our most-loved brands don’t just have a place in our shopping baskets - they hold a genuine place in the nation’s heart. That’s why we’re committed to keeping prices consistently low on thousands of branded products through our new Everyday Low Prices. So, whether you can’t live without Heinz Baked Beans, PG Tips teabags or Fairy Washing Up Liquid - customers can be sure that they are getting consistent great Tesco value on the branded items they love to put in their trollies week after week.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, Executive Creative Director at BBH, added: "The tension between wanting your favourite brands and needing to save money is a deeply felt, relatable emotion. Most price campaigns are purely rational. Ours is built on the non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their chosen brands. By using drama and humour to amplify that 'no compromise' feeling we've elevated a value proposition into a distinctive campaign that will genuinely cut through."

The 'For the love of it' campaign will be running across TV, radio, OOH, and press. Media is handled by EssenceMediaCom UK.

CREDITS

Campaign title: For the love of it

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Associate Creative Director: Charlotte Watmough & Holly Fallows

Creatives: Jemma Burgess + Gemina Gil Flores

Designer: Olimpia Pignatti, Miriam Menendez, Keiti Collins

Deputy CSO Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Phoebe Fielding

Strategist: Hugh Kupfer

Client Managing Director: James Rice

Business Lead: Tori Meadows

Senior Account Director: Owen Keating

Account Manager: Charlie Morgan

Account Manager: Basty Dodd

Account Executive: George Moody-Stuart

BBH interns: Amari Dahlhaus, Noah Carpenter, Tee Hussain

Production Lead Agency Producer): Emma Fewtrell

Agency Assistant Film Producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Production Lead Agency Producer): Rachel Clarke

Agency Art Producer: Amy Grady

Media agency: Essence Mediacom, WPP Media

Production company: PRETTYBIRD

Director: Bradley & Pablo

MD & EP Emily Rudge

DOP Giuseppe Favale

Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips

Producer: Jane Lloyd

Head of Creative: Tom Manaton

Production Manager: Alex Yiaxis

Directors Assistant: Brian Ferenchik

Location Manager: Nico Cousin

Production Assistant: Roma Nesi Pio

Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov Poza

Post Production: Ten Three

Editor: Dan Sherwin

Casting Director: Hammond & Cox

VFX Black Kite

Post-production producer: Reece Whiteley

2D lead artist: Phil Oldham

Colourist: Richard Fearon

Sound studio: String & Tins

Sound engineer: Adam Smyth / Culum Simpson

Music supervisor: Black Sheep Music

Music composer: Jeremy Birchall

Music company: Resister Music Dan Matthews

Food Stylist: Jack Sargeson

Retoucher: Erica Coburn

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Artworker: Nigel Pullum

Artworker: Jon Ralfs

Artworker: Dave Walsh

Head of Retouching: Connor Farrow-Guy

