For The Love Of It: Tesco Promotes Brands In Value Push

The insight behind the campaign is simple: customers shouldn't have to compromise on the brands they love, especially when budgets are tight.

The launch is timed to mark the January 2026 launch of Tesco's new Everyday Low Prices scheme that commits to keep prices consistently low on more than 3,000 products from some of the nation’s most-loved brands. This is in addition to Tesco’s existing Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines and over 10,000 Clubcard Prices, underlining Tesco’s commitment to delivering great value for shoppers.

The film showcases moments of highly relatable tension, from a dramatic Marmite stand-off to a nostalgic Weetabix flashback. It proves that whether it has to be L’Oréal's ‘Because You’re Worth It’ or Weetabix’s ‘Have you had yours?’, you can be sure to get these much loved products at a low price at Tesco, week in, week out.

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad said: “Our most-loved brands don’t just have a place in our shopping baskets - they hold a genuine place in the nation’s heart. That’s why we’re committed to keeping prices consistently low on thousands of branded products through our new Everyday Low Prices. So, whether you can’t live without Heinz Baked Beans, PG Tips teabags or Fairy Washing Up Liquid - customers can be sure that they are getting consistent great Tesco value on the branded items they love to put in their trollies week after week.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, Executive Creative Director at BBH, added: "The tension between wanting your favourite brands and needing to save money is a deeply felt, relatable emotion. Most price campaigns are purely rational. Ours is built on the non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their chosen brands. By using drama and humour to amplify that 'no compromise' feeling we've elevated a value proposition into a distinctive campaign that will genuinely cut through."

The 'For the love of it' campaign will be running across TV, radio, OOH, and press. Media is handled by EssenceMediaCom UK.