For The Love Of It: Tesco Promotes Brands In Value Push
Created by BBH, the latest campaign for the supermarket spotlights iconic, household brands featured in its Everyday Low Prices scheme
09 January 2026
Tesco, alongside BBH London, is kicking off the new year with a campaign that doesn't just talk value, it tackles the universal, non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their favourite brands.
This campaign, ‘For the love of it’, takes a unique approach, spotlighting iconic, household brands like Weetabix, Fairy Original Liquid, Heinz Baked Beans and PG Tips teabags, integrating their famous slogans into the advert's narrative.
The insight behind the campaign is simple: customers shouldn't have to compromise on the brands they love, especially when budgets are tight.
The launch is timed to mark the January 2026 launch of Tesco's new Everyday Low Prices scheme that commits to keep prices consistently low on more than 3,000 products from some of the nation’s most-loved brands. This is in addition to Tesco’s existing Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines and over 10,000 Clubcard Prices, underlining Tesco’s commitment to delivering great value for shoppers.
The film showcases moments of highly relatable tension, from a dramatic Marmite stand-off to a nostalgic Weetabix flashback. It proves that whether it has to be L’Oréal's ‘Because You’re Worth It’ or Weetabix’s ‘Have you had yours?’, you can be sure to get these much loved products at a low price at Tesco, week in, week out.
Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad said: “Our most-loved brands don’t just have a place in our shopping baskets - they hold a genuine place in the nation’s heart. That’s why we’re committed to keeping prices consistently low on thousands of branded products through our new Everyday Low Prices. So, whether you can’t live without Heinz Baked Beans, PG Tips teabags or Fairy Washing Up Liquid - customers can be sure that they are getting consistent great Tesco value on the branded items they love to put in their trollies week after week.”
Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, Executive Creative Director at BBH, added: "The tension between wanting your favourite brands and needing to save money is a deeply felt, relatable emotion. Most price campaigns are purely rational. Ours is built on the non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their chosen brands. By using drama and humour to amplify that 'no compromise' feeling we've elevated a value proposition into a distinctive campaign that will genuinely cut through."
The 'For the love of it' campaign will be running across TV, radio, OOH, and press. Media is handled by EssenceMediaCom UK.
CREDITS
Campaign title: For the love of it
Advertising agency: BBH
CCO Alex Grieve
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Associate Creative Director: Charlotte Watmough & Holly Fallows
Creatives: Jemma Burgess + Gemina Gil Flores
Designer: Olimpia Pignatti, Miriam Menendez, Keiti Collins
Deputy CSO Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Phoebe Fielding
Strategist: Hugh Kupfer
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Business Lead: Tori Meadows
Senior Account Director: Owen Keating
Account Manager: Charlie Morgan
Account Manager: Basty Dodd
Account Executive: George Moody-Stuart
BBH interns: Amari Dahlhaus, Noah Carpenter, Tee Hussain
Production Lead Agency Producer): Emma Fewtrell
Agency Assistant Film Producer: Valentina Schwendinger
Production Lead Agency Producer): Rachel Clarke
Agency Art Producer: Amy Grady
Media agency: Essence Mediacom, WPP Media
Production company: PRETTYBIRD
Director: Bradley & Pablo
MD & EP Emily Rudge
DOP Giuseppe Favale
Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips
Producer: Jane Lloyd
Head of Creative: Tom Manaton
Production Manager: Alex Yiaxis
Directors Assistant: Brian Ferenchik
Location Manager: Nico Cousin
Production Assistant: Roma Nesi Pio
Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov Poza
Post Production: Ten Three
Editor: Dan Sherwin
Casting Director: Hammond & Cox
VFX Black Kite
Post-production producer: Reece Whiteley
2D lead artist: Phil Oldham
Colourist: Richard Fearon
Sound studio: String & Tins
Sound engineer: Adam Smyth / Culum Simpson
Music supervisor: Black Sheep Music
Music composer: Jeremy Birchall
Music company: Resister Music Dan Matthews
Food Stylist: Jack Sargeson
Retoucher: Erica Coburn
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Artworker: Nigel Pullum
Artworker: Jon Ralfs
Artworker: Dave Walsh
Head of Retouching: Connor Farrow-Guy
Retoucher: Erica Coburn