Tesco Finds The Joy of Mess

Saskia Jones talks us through the thinking behind the campaign, the challenges of turning festive chaos into warmth and humour, and why Tesco’s approach could redefine how seasonal marketing connects with culture.

Creative Salon: What cultural or behavioural insight told you that audiences were ready for a “perfectly imperfect” Christmas?

Saskia Jones: The wonderful thing was that we tapped into a truth that people were already talking about. The main insight was that the Christmas spirit isn't found in those picture-perfect moments you see a lot of during the festive season. It's in the messy, chaotic, unscripted stuff, that's the real magic. The insight told us that without those moments, it wouldn’t be Christmas. People are already living this reality, so the campaign was simply giving a name to the truth of their lives at this time of year.

The campaign is built from multiple standalone vignettes rather than a single hero film. What was the strategic thinking behind using lots of small, relatable moments instead of the traditional one-story ad?

The idea demanded it. You can't capture the full truth and diversity of families across the entire country in just one story. To make everyone feel seen, we wanted to use multiple vignettes, mixing super-relatable moments with those more niche, hyper-specific ones. This way, Tesco truly owns its position as the brand that is the fabric of the nation.