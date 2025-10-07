From Silliness to Spells: BBH's CSO Shares His Stimulations

Silliness

I think too much seriousness in strategy often ruins advertising. We frequently brute-force academic, strategic ideas into work instead of letting them inspire it. The real world isn't strategic. TikTok isn't fizzing with academic, strategic ideas - it's a baby drinking a bottle of milk at a party while everyone shouts "CHUG CHUG CHUG," an orangutan cooling off in someone's pool, shaving foam expanding with divine satisfaction through a grater, alligators twerking to the iPhone alarm, or a piece of cheese being grated with blissed-out eyes and a mouth drawn on to make it look like the cheese is really into it. We're in the entertainment business - and we shouldn't let the business side dry out the entertainment. So my TikTok is a big old bag of bookmarked vibes and life at its silliest, and I wing the best of that into the creative department whenever possible.