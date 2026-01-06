Experian Spreads Positivity Through Storytelling
The new brand platform 'Better Your Story' is by BBH
06 January 2026
Experian is encouraging customers to rewrite their financial future with the launch of an inspiring new brand platform: 'Better your Story'. Created in partnership with creative agency BBH, the platform injects a much-needed dose of positivity and actionable hope into the financial category.
The whole brand, from tone of voice to visuals, has had an overhaul to drive awareness and consideration of the Experian credit score, and demonstrate tangibly how Experian empowers users to make better financial decisions, ultimately leading to better financial outcomes that help them achieve their goals and aspirations.
The 'Better Your Story' platform is launched with a distinctive and high-impact creative approach, centring on well-known nursery rhymes and fairytales to underscore the universal need for a helping hand.
The hero 60-second film, radio and subsequent three Out-of-Home (OOH) executions highlight iconic stories where a small intervention from Experian could have fundamentally changed the ending. The launch campaign’s TV spot focuses on the woman who lives in a shoe, dramatically reframing her classic story to show how Experian could have guided her toward a better mortgage outcome and, ultimately, a better home to fit her growing family.
This ambitious vision was realised by director Tom Noakes through Business Club. The production featured the juxtaposition of the fictional and the modern, including two life-size shoe set builds and detailed, illustrated storybooks crafted with Curious Productions.
The music was created for the campaign with composer Tom Caruana from Wake The Town and rap artist and musician Meduulla, who voices the ad and brings a modern world feel to the traditional rhyme.
Sal Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Experian Consumer Services, said: "Better Your Story is more than a campaign – it’s our commitment to helping people take control of their financial future. We know that life doesn’t always go to plan, but with the right tools and guidance, everyone has the power to change their narrative. This platform brings that promise to life in a way that’s bold, relatable, and full of optimism."
BBH ECD, Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes added: “Once upon a time BBH made a cracking modern day fairytale to tell the world about credit scores. And the ad world lived happily ever after. The end.”
The campaign will be running across TV, cinema, VOD, OOH, radio, digital and social for an initial three-month burst with Media handled by PHD.
Credits:
Campaign title: Experian Better Your Story
Advertising agency: BBH London
Client Creds:
CMO - Sal Miller
Head of Brand & Campaigns - Jack Jones
Senior Campaign Manager - Brea Thibobeau
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Creative Directors: Philip Holbrook, Stu Royall
Creatives: Jack Gravatt, Till Dittmers
Design Director: Anthony Jones
Designers: Sophie Harper, Lucy Russell-Bates
Planner/s: Will Hawkins, Alexi Hall
Business Lead: Sarah Rodrigues
Account Director: Sammy Mendel
Account Manager: Ellise Logan
Account Executive: Ruairi Burke
Senior Agency Producer: Kreepa Naisbitt
Art Producer: Amy Grady
Media agency: PHD, Jellyfish
Production Company: Business Club
Director: Tom Noakes
Managing Director: Tom Berendsen
Executive Producer: Jason Lovelock
Production Manager: Katie Keith
DOP: James L Brown
Production Designer: Mikey Hollywood
1st Assistant Director: Jim Cole
Costume Designer: Sergei Yordanov
Service Production Company: B2Y
Line Producer: Ivan Ivanov
Editor: Peter Sciberras
Edit House: Trim
Edit Producer: Tatyana Alexandra
VFX Stray
Creative Director: Carl Norton
CG Supervisor: Nick Slade
2D Lead: Luigi Russo
Compositors: Giacomo Verri, Rebecca Clay, Evie Hammond-Tse
CG: Finlay Crowther, Charlie Bayliss, Jack Enever, Tatjana Ljubimtseva
DMP: Yigit Sanalan, Andy Wheater
EP: Bethaney Phillips
VFX Producer: Chloe Kerr
Colourist: Simon Bourne & Dominic Phipps at Company 3
Sound studio: King Lear
Sound engineer: Ed Downham
Music composer: Tom Caruana
Music supervisor: Tom Stanford
Music company: Wake The Town
Photographer: Dan Humphreys
OOH production company: Curious Productions
OOH illustrator: Kate Forrester
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Artworker: Nigel Pullum
Artworker: Dave Walsh