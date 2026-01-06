Experian Spreads Positivity Through Storytelling

This ambitious vision was realised by director Tom Noakes through Business Club. The production featured the juxtaposition of the fictional and the modern, including two life-size shoe set builds and detailed, illustrated storybooks crafted with Curious Productions.

The music was created for the campaign with composer Tom Caruana from Wake The Town and rap artist and musician Meduulla, who voices the ad and brings a modern world feel to the traditional rhyme.

Sal Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Experian Consumer Services, said: "Better Your Story is more than a campaign – it’s our commitment to helping people take control of their financial future. We know that life doesn’t always go to plan, but with the right tools and guidance, everyone has the power to change their narrative. This platform brings that promise to life in a way that’s bold, relatable, and full of optimism."

BBH ECD, Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes added: “Once upon a time BBH made a cracking modern day fairytale to tell the world about credit scores. And the ad world lived happily ever after. The end.”

The campaign will be running across TV, cinema, VOD, OOH, radio, digital and social for an initial three-month burst with Media handled by PHD.

