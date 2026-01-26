Monzo Promotes Saving Money For The Better
'Get Your Money Moving' is an integrated campaign by BBH
26 January 2026
Monzo - the UK’s leading digital bank now serving more than 14 million people - is encouraging customers to ‘Get Your Money Moving’ with a new integrated campaign across out-of-home (OOH), radio, social, digital, print and TV partnerships.
Money saved has potential. Leave it sitting, and nothing changes - but put it to work, and it can get busy and grow. Whether starting fresh or continuing from last year, Monzo is getting your money moving by making saving and investing simple, personalised, and fun.
The campaign, created by BBH and developed in collaboration with Monzo’s internal creative team and media planning by Starcom, dramatises the contrast between idle and busy money to show how Monzo's features turn money that sits stagnant into money that's actively saving and investing - without requiring the kind of effort or discipline that might be a barrier to some.
One OOH execution reads “Idle money gathers dust. Busy money gathers momentum” with images of moths intertwined in the lettering, with another reading “Idle money minimises. Busy money magnifies” with the art direction morphing the letters through a magnifying glass.
The campaign targets audiences across the savings and investment journey to accelerate their way to financial confidence, whatever their starting point. They will be reached via high impact media touchpoints designed to drive product awareness and adoption during the peak demand period for both savings and investment products.
By integrating saving and investment tools such as the Monzo Saving Challenge, Instant Access Savings and Round Up to Investments, Monzo is continuing on their mission to make money work for everyone. These features open up financial growth to millions, making the shift from passive saving to active engagement with money.
Will Lion, CSO at BBH London said: "There’s a massive psychological difference between money that’s just sitting there and money that’s actually working for you. With ‘Get Your Money Moving,’ we wanted to dramatise that momentum, while people have 'new year energy'. It’s about liberating stuck money into active money."
AJ Coyne, VP Marketing and Growth at Monzo added: “January is a time when people are feeling motivated and excited for the new year, looking for fresh ways to take control of their lives. We want to harness that energy to show that banking doesn't have to be static. ‘Get Your Money Moving’ is about the shift from passive saving to active engagement with your money - making it simple, automated, and accessible. By stripping away the friction, we’re ensuring that every one of our 14 million customers has the tools to turn their New Year intentions into long-term momentum.”
Chris McIntyre, Client Partner at Starcom said: “The rollout of the campaign will be tailored to the saving and investing needs of the nation, as they prepare for the new financial year. By designing a phased media strategy aligned to key moments of financial decision-making, Monzo can meet consumers where they’re at and move them to act.”
