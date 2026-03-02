Tesco Unveils New Brand Platform 'Need Anything From Tesco?'
The work by BBH breathes new life into its iconic 'Every Little Helps' slogan
02 March 2026
Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’ is the UK’s most memorable brand slogan and is synonymous with the way it serves customers and communities every day. Now, Tesco is launching a new brand platform designed to give renewed relevance to the iconic slogan through an ubiquitous question; “Need Anything From Tesco?”.
The campaign transforms the everyday colloquialism into a vehicle for the brand’s mission, and positions it as an ongoing conversation with colleagues, customers and society to show how Tesco is there to help the nation get the groceries they need, and so much more.
There is no doubt that UK’s biggest supermarket plays a critical role in feeding the nation, but customers not only need to shop for household essentials; they expect great quality, excellent value and convenience. And, in the current climate, they need even more from Tesco, whether that is free nappies for premature babies, the biggest own brand Free From range of any supermarket, free fruit and veg for hundreds of schools and ways to make money go further with Clubcard Reward partners on everything from meals out, holidays abroad to £2.50 cinema tickets.
That is why Tesco is transforming a familiar question into a nationwide invitation. The campaign is designed as more than a slogan; it’s a conversation to help bring Every Little Helps to life.
Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s UK CEO, said: “At Tesco, ’Every Little Helps’ has always been rooted in the real actions our colleagues take every day to support customers, whether that’s going the extra mile in store to support a customer who needs it or supporting hundreds of schools to access free fruit and veg for their pupils. The new ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ platform is intended to build on that as we continually work towards new, thoughtful ways to do more for our customers and local communities whilst still providing great quality food at the right price. I am excited to see where the campaign takes us as we start to actively ask the question: Need anything from Tesco?”
The hero film, created by BBH and directed by Tore Frandsen, through new-land, uses classic British humour and centres on a relatable family to show how the answer to the question "Need anything from Tesco?" can be a lot more than bananas and milk. It’s a fun, high energy reminder that for Tesco, Every Little Helps is about being there for the moments that matter.
1/2
2/2
Set to the track Blue Monday by New Order the films will be delivered in various formats; the hero 60 second, a 30-seconds, three 20 seconds, three 10 seconds and idents to support Tesco’s Britain’s Got Talent sponsorship.
For the print and OOH executions, BBH showed that it’s more than just groceries when you shop at Tesco.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Executive Creative Director of BBH, said: “It's a privilege to put renewed meaning into Every Little Helps with this platform. The team is pumped for what's to come. Watch this space.”
The launch campaign is running across TVC, social, print, OOH and radio around the country. EssenceMediaCom UK is the media agency.
