Tesco Unveils New Brand Platform 'Need Anything From Tesco?'

Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’ is the UK’s most memorable brand slogan and is synonymous with the way it serves customers and communities every day. Now, Tesco is launching a new brand platform designed to give renewed relevance to the iconic slogan through an ubiquitous question; “Need Anything From Tesco?”.

The campaign transforms the everyday colloquialism into a vehicle for the brand’s mission, and positions it as an ongoing conversation with colleagues, customers and society to show how Tesco is there to help the nation get the groceries they need, and so much more.

There is no doubt that UK’s biggest supermarket plays a critical role in feeding the nation, but customers not only need to shop for household essentials; they expect great quality, excellent value and convenience. And, in the current climate, they need even more from Tesco, whether that is free nappies for premature babies, the biggest own brand Free From range of any supermarket, free fruit and veg for hundreds of schools and ways to make money go further with Clubcard Reward partners on everything from meals out, holidays abroad to £2.50 cinema tickets.