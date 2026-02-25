Audi Celebrates Untold Stories For The Brit Awards

In an era of high-decibel brand activations, Audi UK and BBH London are betting on the power of the unsaid for the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Music and automotive culture share a natural moment: the start of a journey. Great bands, artists and journeys often start in the same place - the garage. A humble space where musicians find their rhythm, tune their instruments, and take the first steps toward something extraordinary. It’s where rhythm is found, and where engines are tuned.

By highlighting this shared origin, BBH connects the BRITs and Audi UK in a way that feels authentic, iconic, and culturally fluent. Because every great journey starts somewhere.

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK said: “This campaign celebrates the shared philosophy of Audi and the BRITs: that every great performance begins with dedication, practice, and attention to detail. By showing rather than telling, it captures our partnership in a way that feels natural, culturally fluent, and unmistakably Audi.”

Set at night, the scene is a quiet garage bathed in moody, cinematic lighting. The night-time atmosphere adds intimacy and focus, letting the audience pause, lean in, and absorb the parallels between the journeys of music and automotive. There’s no headline, no explanation, no dramatic call-to-action. Just the Audi and BRITs logos. It’s confident, understated, and unmistakably Audi, proving that sometimes the most impactful storytelling is the one the audience completes themselves.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director: “Great journeys, on stage or on the road, often start quietly, in a garage. By letting the audience discover the connection between music and Audi for themselves, the campaign feels authentic and confident. It’s about trusting people to lean in and see the craft.”

Continuing Audi’s agenda to own cultural moments throughout the year following 2025 campaigns such as Engine Symphony and Off to the Races, this campaign will be featured in the programme advertising, as well as running across DOOH sites around the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, planned by PHD.

The campaign, which eschews traditional headlines for cinematic minimalism, is the second campaign to come out of BBH’s creative ad school Barn, this time by Wilson Tam and Bruno Costa Alonso. The first was by Matt Chong and Simon Finn in February 2025 who are now full time junior creatives at BBH.

