Chupa Chups Introduces the world's hardest-to-open lollipop
With BBH, its 'Impossible' lollipop puts a spin on discourse about its stubborn packaging
03 March 2026
In response to the legendary challenge of overcoming their infamously stubborn packaging, Chupa Chups is putting a playful spin on online chatter and has created a new easier-to-open wrapper. However, in an ironic twist, they’ve hidden it inside ‘their hardest to open lollipop yet.’ The new limited edition range is called Chupa Chups Impossible, and they’ve gone to extreme lengths to stop fans from getting inside.
The impenetrable lollipops, the ‘final boss’ of Chupa Chups, are encased in a carbon composite shell, wrapped in aramid fibres, coated in silicon carbide and finally, dipped in liquid rubber. The end-result is packaging that’s blade proof, flame proof and quite possibly, human proof. Fans of the iconic lollipop, however, will be relieved to know there’s a sweet surprise inside the wildly over-engineered treat – the new, easier-to-open wrapper.
Chupa Chups Impossibles have been sent to international influencers, challenging them to put the impenetrable lollipop to the ultimate test. Those influencers include wildly popular YouTube creators, The Hydraulic Press Channel, who shot to fame by crushing everyday objects in a hydraulic press, and Kenny Deuss, whose parenting prank videos have made him an internet sensation.
Chupa Chups announced the campaign on social media with a cheeky film showcasing the new wrapper inside additional layers of industrial-strength packaging. The film was posted in the replies to many of the thousands of posts from members of the public bemoaning how hard it is to open Chupa Chups. In one post from 2024, an Instagram user complained, “Is it just me? Or have Chupa Chups become impossible to open?” To which Chupa Chups replied, “So we have good news and bad news”.
Thankfully however, for the millions of Chupa Chups customers who’ve been calling for an easier-to-open wrapper, it looks like they’re finally about to get their wish. The new wrappers have already begun appearing in key markets and should be available everywhere by the end of the year.
“We know the internet loves a challenge and we are aware of the conversations around opening a Chupa Chups,” said Roel Nouws, Chief Commercial Officer.
“So we leaned into it. Creating the new wrapper was not a quick fix. It took time, careful testing, and plenty of behind-the-scenes development to make unwrapping easier, while ensuring the product remains fully protected, fresh and compliant with all food safety standards. And we decided to launch it in a way that is fun and playful.
BBH ECD Felipe Serradourada Guimaraães, said: “This is one of those stupidly brilliant ideas, where doing the complete opposite to what you should do is the obvious answer.
The craft and the length the team have gone to double down on this joke is what makes it stand out. The best ideas are the ones that you commit to fully, this one of those.”
The brand is inviting fans to join the conversation by taking part in the #ChupaSpeedChallenge - timing how quickly they can unwrap the new wrapper and share it online.
