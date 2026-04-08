The Campaign Calling Time On True Crime Culture

The world of crime entertainment was also represented through the release of an "unmissable" boxset of the "Top Five Cases You Won’t See On TV". These were sent to influencers and press, containing nothing. That aimed to convey the message that the cases that do feature in the media are often empty because society focuses on the ‘perfect’ story, rather than focussing on all missing people cases.

The campaign has also caught the attention of British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Stephen Ledger-Lomas, BBH London’s chief production officer, takes some questions on the development and earlier response to the initiative which kicked off at the end of March.

Creative Salon: How did BBH and Merman get involved with Missing People?

Stephen Ledger-Lomas: BBH already had a relationship with PR agency Hope & Glory who contacted us on behalf of Missing People in late 2024.

BBH Strategy arrived quite quickly at the core insight for the campaign : the more we turn to trauma for entertainment, the more passive we’re becoming to reality. We consume it for pleasure without really thinking about the humans behind the stories. Missing People don’t care if a case is entertaining, they think every person and every family deserves the same level of care and respect.



A key reference for the creative teams was the fly on the wall documentary: '6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park'. It offers a rare glimpse of a real writer’s room working at pace. The flippancy and the callous language provoked a strong creative idea: what would a writer’s room look like for a Missing Persons documentary or show? The team met with seasoned comedy writer Shyam Popat when they were developing the script itself, alongside doing reams of research on the hierarchy and rules of these rooms. Right from the offset they wanted an experienced writer watching the final film to think it entirely believable.

The key then was going to be to find a director and production company that could make this a reality. I first spoke to Siobhan Murphy, partner at Merman Branded, in June 2025 after we had already been on quite a long creative development journey. I pitched the idea to her before we had a full script and she was immediately struck by the power of the concept. She was on board before I’d finished explaining it.

Merman is a rare beast as they sit at the intersection between incredibly high-calibre scripted TV and film, and commercials. After speaking to Siobhan, we pitched the idea to Merman founder Sharon Horgan that summer and it resonated deeply. Rachel Stubbings was put forward as the director, and from the first meeting with her we knew we had hit gold.

Rachel knows comedy writing and writers’ rooms like few others and was able to straddle a tightrope of authenticity, humour, and raw emotion, whilst being sensitive to the subject matter and families.

Where did the idea to focus on true crime podcasts come from?

True crime is a staple of our media diet. In fact, 49 per cent of Brits watch it every single day. So, after talking to Missing People and understanding their world, true crime stood out as the perfect vehicle to communicate a pretty complex message.

We learned that the charity faces a massive daily challenge: the way society fixates on "entertaining" or "marketable" cases while completely ignoring others. We also saw that when these stories are told, they are often handled in a salacious, harmful way that loses all respect for the loved ones left behind.

Based on a True Story was our way of holding a mirror up to all of us. We wanted to take something hugely relatable and use it as a hook to tell a story that actually matters.

It absolutely wasn’t limited to podcasts, in fact the fictitious writer’s room that we join in the film could apply to many forms of entertainment. One of the TV reporters we spoke to in the aftermath of the campaign’s launch told us that when she first saw the film it felt exactly like she was in her own newsroom. She recognised the language, the shuffling of tragic details to find the best hand. There is a desensitization of the material once it is being evaluated for entertainment. But these are real people, and real families.

What were the main challenges of writing the film to make a very serious point?

The hardest part of the execution of the film was to strike a note between something which felt authentic to the reality of a writer’s room, whilst also being darkly comedic with the subject matter. Over the course of the development of this project we all came to know every detail of these heartbreaking stories, and some of the families themselves.

Allowing the viewer to be entertained and even to laugh, was so vital to the message of the film. It made the reveal of the real families being present in the room throughout hit so much harder. It was written and directed to feel like you are watching a show, before it breaks the fourth wall, and the viewer’s heart.

Were families involved in the development process?

BBH, Merman and Missing People met with the families that were to appear in the film a long time before the shoot, and we were closely guided by the amazing Missing People team and their safeguarding process from the first presentation to the final edit approval. Rachel was a key part of the later development of the script, and was also acutely sensitive to how hard it is to find comedy in the dark recesses of these stories.

One of the hardest moments for Rachel was when Nerissa, Evidence and Kevin (the families) arrived on set towards the end of the shoot day. She had to create an atmosphere which allowed the actors to express themselves and find darkly comedic moments, but was also so aware of the nightmare these families are living through. The families were so supportive of the campaign throughout and wanted it to tell their stories without any softening of the message.