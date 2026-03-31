Missing People Targets Obsessive True Crime Culture

The centerpiece of the campaign is a sharp, satirical film that dives headfirst into discomfort. Directed by Rachel Stubbings with executive producer Sharon Horgan, and set in a sterile writers’ room, we watch a star-studded cast, including Paterson Joseph, Anna Crilly, and Rosie Cavaliero, rifle through potential cases for the next big, unmissable, true crime show. They debate plot points, pacing, and marketability; treating human lives like rough drafts. The twist? Every case discussed is real. The film serves as a brutal reminder that tragedy is not entertainment. The families left behind deserve our respect, our support, and creators should adhere to the principles laid out in the Responsible Narratives Charter.

BBH and Merman worked closely with people with lived experience of the issue throughout the development of the film and wider campaign, ensuring the work remained grounded in authenticity and respect.

Ross Miller, CEO at Missing People, said, “Every missing person deserves the attention they need in order to help them to find safety. But it has to be the right kind. The vast majority of the public and the media are supportive and want to help. However, when speculation becomes intrusive or personal, this can add significant pressure to families at a time when they are already going through the toughest moment of their lives. In some situations, the stigma can also make it harder for a missing person to want to reach out.”

BBH Executive Creative Director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes said, “A huge part of wanting to be in this industry is the ability to make an impact, even if small. This is such an amazing charity and being able to create a campaign to raise awareness for them is an absolute pleasure. I love the work but it means a lot when it can make a difference.”

The campaign didn't stop at the film. BBH leant into the thrilling world of crime entertainment by creating an "unmissable" boxset of the "Top Five Cases You Won’t See On TV". And sent them to influencers and press, all yearning for entertaining cases to talk about. Upon opening, the recipients found… nothing. The message was clear: you don't see these cases in the media because society focuses on the ‘perfect’ story, rather than focussing on all missing people cases.