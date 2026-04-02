Chupa Chups Wrestles Its Hard-to-open Wrappers In OOH Campaign
'No More Wrestling' by BBH, promotes its new easy-to-open packaging, inspired by Lucha Libre masks
02 April 2026
To promote Chupa Chups’ new ‘easy-to-open’ packaging, BBH has created an OOH campaign, “No More Wrestling’, which, instead of dramatising an anodyne packaging improvement, leans into the struggle.
This isn’t just any product update. It’s the end of a years-long, emotionally charged, finger-cramping struggle that all Chupa Chups fans have endured for far too long. And to make fans feel the relief they’ve been waiting for, we reminded them of the struggle we all know too well: opening a Chupa Chups is like a FIGHT with the wrapper.
The masks were designed in collaboration with renowned Mexican mask designer and crafter, Arturo Bucio. Three Chupa Chups wrappers were turned into visually striking Lucha Libre masks to dramatise the struggle that opening a lollipop used to be. Bucio has created Lucha Libre masks for wrestling icons such as Rey Misterio, Mil Máscaras, Dos Caras, and Místico for over 20 years.
Different elements from each flavour of wrapper (Apple, Strawberry and Cola) were incorporated into the design of the masks, to give each one its own unique identity and personality. The typographic treatment of the headline - “No more wrestling” - was also inspired by classic Mexican wrestling fly posters.
Martin Hofling, Global Marketing Manager Chupa Chups, said, “People have been wrestling with Chupa Chups wrappers for decades. But now that the fight is over, we wanted to mark the occasion with a set of posters that are as fun, distinctive, and iconic as the brand itself.”
BBH Creative Directors Stu Royall and Phil Holbrook, said, “Chupa Chups is such a brilliant brand to work on because every brief is an opportunity to do something banging. Even a packaging update.”
The campaign will be running across the UK and Spain in OOH and on social media. Wavemaker planned the media and Build Hollywood bought flyposter locations to lean into the wrestling poster aesthetic.
Credits:
Campaign title: No More Wrestling
Client: Perfetti Van Melle
Chief Commercial Officer: Roel Nouws
Global Category Director: Davide Campi
Global Marketing Manager Chupa Chups: Martin Hofling
Senior Global Brand Communications + Activation Manager Chupa Chups: Liset Otten
Advertising agency: BBH
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative directors: Stu Royall and Phil Holbrook
Creatives: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina
Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle
Designer: Sophie Harper and Lucy Russell-Bates
CSO/Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Megan Cullen
Strategist: Molly Chen
Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane
Account Director: Izzy Hooper
Account Executive: Matilda Hindler-Lowe
Agency Producers: Sarah Tooley and Dan Moorey
Assistant Producer: Matt Kitto
BBH Studio: Tristan Zamula, Connor Farrow-Guy, Dave Walsh, and Toni Polain