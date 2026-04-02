Chupa Chups Wrestles Its Hard-to-open Wrappers In OOH Campaign

The masks were designed in collaboration with renowned Mexican mask designer and crafter, Arturo Bucio. Three Chupa Chups wrappers were turned into visually striking Lucha Libre masks to dramatise the struggle that opening a lollipop used to be. Bucio has created Lucha Libre masks for wrestling icons such as Rey Misterio, Mil Máscaras, Dos Caras, and Místico for over 20 years.

Different elements from each flavour of wrapper (Apple, Strawberry and Cola) were incorporated into the design of the masks, to give each one its own unique identity and personality. The typographic treatment of the headline - “No more wrestling” - was also inspired by classic Mexican wrestling fly posters.

Martin Hofling, Global Marketing Manager Chupa Chups, said, “People have been wrestling with Chupa Chups wrappers for decades. But now that the fight is over, we wanted to mark the occasion with a set of posters that are as fun, distinctive, and iconic as the brand itself.”

BBH Creative Directors Stu Royall and Phil Holbrook, said, “Chupa Chups is such a brilliant brand to work on because every brief is an opportunity to do something banging. Even a packaging update.”

The campaign will be running across the UK and Spain in OOH and on social media. Wavemaker planned the media and Build Hollywood bought flyposter locations to lean into the wrestling poster aesthetic.

Credits:

Campaign title: No More Wrestling

Client: Perfetti Van Melle

Chief Commercial Officer: Roel Nouws

Global Category Director: Davide Campi

Global Marketing Manager Chupa Chups: Martin Hofling

Senior Global Brand Communications + Activation Manager Chupa Chups: Liset Otten

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Creative directors: Stu Royall and Phil Holbrook

Creatives: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina

Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle

Designer: Sophie Harper and Lucy Russell-Bates

CSO/Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Megan Cullen

Strategist: Molly Chen

Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane

Account Director: Izzy Hooper

Account Executive: Matilda Hindler-Lowe

Agency Producers: Sarah Tooley and Dan Moorey

Assistant Producer: Matt Kitto

BBH Studio: Tristan Zamula, Connor Farrow-Guy, Dave Walsh, and Toni Polain