The Marketer Supercharging Müller’s Swagger

Müller is back in a big way. After returning to profit last year, the dairy giant is once again finding its stride - and helping to give its brands a renewed sense of personality, momentum and playfulness is Talar El Asswad, strategy and marketing director for Yogurt & Desserts. Working with VCCP, El Asswad is turning up the heat in the fridge.

El Asswad brings to Müller more than two decades of experience across food and drink, much of it built at Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and a marketer’s instinct shaped as much by commercial discipline as creative ambition. Her career began not in brand-land but in pricing, promotion and category management - a grounding she believes has proved invaluable. It gave her, she says, a forensic understanding of return on investment, profitability and, crucially, what really drives consumer behaviour.

That commercial fluency now runs through the creative work she oversees. For El Asswad, brand-building is not about choosing between data and imagination, but about making the two work harder together.

A tasty career

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business and French at Kingston University - including a year at ESC Rouen, now Rouen Business School, in France - El Asswad threw herself into the job market, taking on all manner of interviews before landing her first role as a junior buyer at Safeway.

It was there, in the fast-moving and high-pressure bakery category, that she learned quickly how the grocery world really works. It also marked the beginning of a career-long affinity with food and drink.

When Safeway merged with Morrisons and her team was asked to relocate, El Asswad chose instead to re-enter the job market. Her next move took her, as she puts it, to the “dark side” of manufacturing, joining Hillshire Brands in category management within the sales team.

From there, she progressed rapidly: first managing smaller accounts, then leading on Tesco and Sainsbury’s, before moving into global price and promotion strategy. It was a highly analytical role, but one that also brought her into close contact with senior marketers across different markets.

“Ooh, I like this… this is the other side of the coin,” she remembers thinking, as she saw how data, commercial insight and consumer behaviour could come together to shape brands.

So she did what ambitious people often do: she made the move happen herself. El Asswad contacted the UK marketing director directly and, two weeks later, became a brand manager - taking a step back in grade in order to switch disciplines. Within a year, she had become a senior brand manager, rapidly absorbing the marketing fundamentals she had missed by not coming up through the traditional graduate route.