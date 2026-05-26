Arla Marketer Wants Consumers to Get 'Absolutely Buttered'

“Creative is always a journey. That line we all loved from the beginning, but we knew we couldn’t build a creative idea just around a line,” she continues.

A deliberate search for humour was another factor in the development – something that would ensure the campaign stood out from other “unemotional” butter ads featuring cows and fields or kitchen tables. It had to elevate Anchor’s point of different and talk to the emotional side of the consumer through both joy and humour.

That lead to the hero film featuring a couple who are enjoying a barge holiday while chaos happens all around them. The Airplane-style humour will move beyond the TVC into influencer content and other channels too, stretching across media touchpoints and everyday scenarios.

Mantle does admit however that a "careful" approach was taken with the humour which is always in danger of being polarising to audiences.

"There are some things some people will find funny and some things other people won't find funny. We did have a lot of chat about cats being stuck up a tree. Some people might be offended by that! So, it's about ensuring that lots of parties are involved, not just one person who's ultimately the fun sign off person. Because everyone's got different types of humour obviously, we need to think about our audience and how we appeal to them and engaging with lots of people to make sure people find it funny or not funny. It's tricky."

Internally, the company sees its audience divided into ‘the eaters’ demographic who are Anchor consumers that are unfussy about their food, and ‘foodies’ who are more into Lurpak and food that looks good. In researching across both audiences, the creative was found to strike a balance between older and younger consumers due to its British sense of humour traversing generational boundaries.

The World of Marketing According to Catriona Mantle

Creative Salon: What excites you as a marketer?

Catriona Mantle: Marketing is super exciting at the moment. It's always been exciting, but what's great now is how much it's evolving and changing. It never stands still, and the media landscape is testament to that. No longer is it enough to pull out a super‑expensive, super‑shiny TV ad and your marketing is done. Cash doesn't buy you results now. It's not just about massive budgets, and some smaller brands with smaller budgets are doing brilliant, effective marketing without even using TV. All the different media channels are exciting, and they challenge creativity. Smart, agile, clever marketing can really win versus big budgets doing a massive TV ad and a bit of outdoor.

How much of a challenge is that?

It stops you being a lazy marketer. We can't rely on a TV ad; there's so much now to think about in terms of different channels and how they work together and interact. There's a lot of data and insight available to enable you to be really smart in your targeting and where you're putting your spend. I think that's pretty exciting. Marketing is a pretty exciting place to be at the moment.

How do you kind of keep abreast of what's new for your role?

Yeah, it is a challenge. I'm learning all the time. Having a brilliant team as a marketing leader enables us to push the boundaries — an ambitious team committed to delivering and doing the best job. You need a team being proactive and really pushing their brands. We've got a brilliant team here at Arla, with lots of support bringing the outside in. There's no space for being arrogant and assuming we know what we're doing; it's changing all the time. The more we can learn from external partners, industry experts and consumers — and we're consumers ourselves, so how are we consuming media, how are we being influenced — the better. There's also testing and learning; we won't always get it right, but we've got to try different things to see what they do and what they return for us.

Different things will work for different brands and categories. There's never going to be a “brilliant, we've nailed it, we found the answer.” It will keep evolving, and the answer will be different for all our different areas of the business.