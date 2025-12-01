Sure’s Emily Heath: ‘Women’s sport still needs to be seen’

And through its partnership with Chelsea FC, its social content saw Cole Palmer and other squad members taking on the ‘ Spray It All Over Challenge ’.

Consistency as a brand, however, is seminal, says Heath. Sure’s iconic promise, ‘It Won’t Let You Down’, which first featured in 1974, is something it strives to live by.

“Whether it's men’s or women’s, football or cricket, sport or music - that consistent narrative comes through. It helps connect the dots across everything we’re doing,” she explains.

The concept of fandom influences the brand’s choices; sport creates communities where audiences need to feel represented.

“People want to see what they can relate to - people they trust, who feel like part of their culture or community. There will always be a role for traditional brand-led communication - that still matters. But fan-in is just as important now. And you're going to see a lot more of that, not just from us but from other brands too - especially as we head into the World Cup next year.”

Creative Salon: What do you enjoy most about your role?

Emily Heath: No day ever feels the same. I actually really enjoy it when the fires go off - it’s that ability to react and respond that I absolutely love. But beyond that, I just love being immersed in the world of sport.

Yes, I’m still on the consumer products side, but fundamentally, I have a job that I love. Honestly, I think I have the sexiest job at Unilever. I get to work with all these football partnerships and ambassadors, but I also work across cricket, tennis, rugby, and even some singing and dancing on the side.

It’s a really interesting role, and the partnerships side is just one part of it. I also handle PR, media, master brand stuff, and grassroots community programs. It’s diverse, and quite an exciting role to have.

What do you think makes a good agency partner?

EH: A good agency partner is one that doesn’t feel like an agency partner. They feel like part of your team. Like you’re all rowing in the same boat together.

The way we work with agencies like Edelman is a great example. Sometimes the lines between whose agency it is and whose brand it is get quite blurred, because we’re all really aligned on what we need to achieve and what the brand stands for.

We’ve built some very strong partnerships and everyone just feels like they want to win and push things forward together.

What frustrates you most about the industry in your role?

EH: It’s a weird one. I get so many people emailing or calling me with this idea that I should partner with them but they haven’t done their homework on why. I’ve said this before, but I really want the industry to think more deeply about why brands should partner with other brands, athletes, or singers. There has to be a shared sense of values and something meaningful both sides can achieve together.

Too often, people focus on what the brand can do for the athlete or partner, rather than what the partnership can bring back. Authenticity is key. Fans embrace partnerships that make sense and enhance their experience. But if it feels forced or irrelevant, fans notice, and sometimes they even mock the ambassador for partnerships that don’t fit.

So, for me, it’s really important that people do their homework, find the best fit, and approach with a clear point of view.

Another big frustration related to our earlier conversation is the misconception that women’s sports have ‘made it’. They really haven’t. I worry that we’re heading toward complacency when there’s still so much work to do.

By the end of the decade, what is one thing you would like to see change about the industry?

EH: I’d like to see more women in senior roles within the sporting industry. It’s not just about athletes - it’s everywhere. And it’s not just about having women there; it’s because women are just as skilled, knowledgeable, and passionate as men.

I think we need to really start expanding women’s roles across the whole industry. There’s a lot of focus on getting girls and women into sport, which is important, but if you look at my line of business, around 98 per cent of the people who reach out to me are men.

We need to see more women in senior positions within sport too.