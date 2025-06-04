Cleaning Up Culture

When he started planning his professional career, Aalap Sharma expected to enter the world of finance. He was aware of advertising but - maybe because he was more analytical - he saw himself in a different field. He initially trained as an engineer, studying for an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. That is where he discovered and fell in love with marketing.

“I was always interested in stories, and hearing from different storytellers in my family,” says Sharma. It was through the stories told by his marketing professor on the MBA that led him to fall in love with the business. “It was his stories about marketing, the opportunity to explore new ideas, and the power of creativity that drew me in."

Sharma took up a trainee role within General Electric in Mumbai before moving to Hindustan Unilever Limited, which he describes as “a leadership factory”.

At Unilever, Sharma has spent more than a decade working in the Home Care division, mainly on Domestos and Cif, while building an appreciation for product development and brand building, and expanding his purview globally. Now, after more than 20 years in Unilever, he is the global brand director for surface cleaning brand Cif, a role he was promoted to at the start of 2025.

The reason why so many marketers spend years within Unilever, believes Sharma, is that, like himself, they can work in different capacities and different countries. He has lived and worked in India, Italy, South Africa, and now the UK.

“Unilever always tends to be at the forefront of marketing. It tends to be a leader, one of the best marketing companies in the world. I'm particularly enjoying how today we are using science to build marketing, making innovations, and how we are using social to create demand in Gen Z,” he says.

60 Years of Cif

Since its development in France as a cream surface cleaner in the 1960s, Cif has evolved as both a product and a brand to meet the needs of modern consumers.

“I’m so impressed by how this iconic brand continues to earn the purchase! It’s a perfect example of embedding in culture and innovating to match people’s needs,” lauded Unilever marketing chief Esi Eggleston Bracey while citing its newly found young audience through the #CleanTok. She added that its use on sneakers had helped it grow by over a third (38 per cent) in Gen Z buyers in the UK alone.

Her comments followed the brand’s latest innovation - the New Cif Infinite Clean spray, which was launched in April.