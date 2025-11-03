From Show to Shelf: The Marketer Building BBC Brands

Macintyre has also given back some of that experience through a two-year stint as the chair for Talent Sessions at WACL and now as an advisor to Male Allies UK.

The world of marketing, according to Shelley Macintyre

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?

Well, I would say it's changed over the last 20 years. The thread has been curiosity and really tuning into why people do what they do, and how we can better serve people. What I love about how the industry has pivoted and again, has guided my choices, is that we have a real responsibility in society as marketers to build brands and to shape and nudge people's behaviours in a way that's positive for society.

I'd say 10 years ago, there was a lot more spin and what claims can you get away with to serve the business. That hasn't changed across all verticals, but certainly in the choices I've made, this is much more about how you genuinely and authentically show up to serve people for what they need. And I'll always make my career choices based on, ‘How do we positively nudge into culture?’. Because that's the right and ethical thing to do, but I would say marketing has, and is, massively improving its reputation in that respect, although not in all verticals.

What are your main aims at BBC Studios?

The real focus for the Brands and Licensing division is connecting and how we partner internally in BBC Studios, as well as outside of BBC Studios. How do we drive our positive cultural impact through the content and transform our world-class shows into world-class brands? There is a difference. A BBC show’s founding principle is to inform, educate, and entertain and there's a strong connection into how we build and support British talent and invest back into the creative industry. That's still at the heart of everything we do. But transforming those shows into brands is another thing. It’s taking the show or the brand, beyond the screen and into people's lives where they can either express their fandom for that show or actually shape how they are viewed the world and then how they exercise that through their other choices.

We've got fantastic titles that sit under BBC Earth: Frozen Planet, Planet Earth, Walking With Dinosaurs, and Solar System. We have 10 million subscribers on YouTube who are there to learn and inspire their curiosity in the natural world. We have a strong program for taking that into STEM education and learning for families and parents, and their children, and exploring that globally.

So how do we take the fantastic knowledge and expert content into practical things to support education and learning, and also into physical STEM kits that you can buy off the shelf in-store? From show to shelf. How do you take the goodness of the show and transform those into either products or further content that people find useful and engaging and entertaining, but in an active way, rather than passively, when they're sitting on their sofas watching the show?

If you take an example like Bluey - a cartoon that you could just sit and enjoy and have a laugh along with - but actually, we see millions of parents inspired by the antics of the Heeler family and Bandit, the dad dog, who is, for many, an inspiring role model, and we're shaping people's approach to parenting and encouraging that strong emotional bonding and learning together with their kids. How do we take that into our commercial partnerships? We have a big global partnership with Lego Duplo - the additional content we make off the back of that supports parents and children learning together and bonding. That's taking the show to shelf.

At a holistic level, I talk about what's going to be the cultural value that we create, and what is the commercial value that we create for BBC Studios, but also for our partners. So Bluey is one of the big success stories for businesses we've built for other people as well. For our licensing partners - we have over 450 of them - we've built businesses for them with Bluey. It's not just commercial value for us, but it's commercial value in society more broadly, so that that really matters and that's why I love getting up in the morning to be part of that success story.