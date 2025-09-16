A Driven Marketer: Green Flag's Marketing Chief's Career Reflections

How/why did you become a marketer? Was it something you always wanted to do? What do you enjoy most about it?

I studied marketing at university and worked in events and marketing in London part-time in my university holidays, and I loved every second of the marketing work, more so than the events themselves. It was fast-paced and full of bright, engaging and fun teams who worked closely together. I get my energy from working with others, so it felt like the perfect environment for me and I was hooked from that point on. I love trying to understand customer behaviour, delving into their motivations and translating that into effective marketing strategies and powerful creative that gets noticed and talked about. I’m also known to be quite competitive - from brand campaigns to physical challenges - I like the thrill of a win!

You’ve just launched a campaign for Green Flag - what does that aim to convey about that part of Direct Line as a business?

Green Flag is a powerful part of our brand portfolio - a breakdown rescue service with a challenger mindset, a unique business model, and standout customer satisfaction. It is also proof that great service does not have to come at a premium.



We launched this campaign to put that story front and centre - to show more people what makes Green Flag different, and why it matters. Because more drivers deserve to know there is a smarter way to be rescued.

What was the initial brief, and where did the idea for the campaign come from?

We are a challenger breakdown rescue brand with a different business model. Unlike competitors, we rely on a network of trusted local breakdown mechanics. That difference makes us more affordable - and often faster, too.



Most people do not know that. They assume fewer branded patrol vans means we are not as reliable. Or that our lower prices mean lower standards.

And what inspired ‘Nothing Beats Near’?

We needed to change that perception. To help new customers understand what our existing ones already know: Green Flag can be relied on because we are local. We are nearby. And when you are this nearby, you are fast to the rescue.

Do you share insights and lessons with your marketing peers across Direct Line? If so, how?

Absolutely, whilst our brands each have their own identity and positioning, we work as one to ensure that the key learnings and insights we have are shared to build upon and fed into future campaigns. The benefit of looking after Direct Line, Churchill, and Green Flag means there is so much opportunity to test and learn without risking performance. Key learnings can then be rolled out across the portfolio.

It is critical that insights are shared not only within marketing but also to our extended teams, such as our partner agencies and our internal functions, too. If you are the only one who sees the map, do not expect others to find the treasure.

I try to balance how we share work - no one wants an inbox overflowing with long emails and presentations. We have the usual mix of weekly news bulletins, all-hands meetings, spotlight sessions, and lunch and learns. I do not think there are any magic beans, but understanding your audience and finding a meaningful way to share insights is important.